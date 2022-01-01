Go
  • Spring City Restaurant / The Rox Bar

Spring City Restaurant / The Rox Bar

Home cooked food without cooking at home!

2820 N. Grandview Blvd.

Popular Items

Cod Fish Fry$14.95
Four pieces served with Lemon and Tartar sauce
Cheesburger$9.50
Pint Soup 16oz$5.50
Dinner Roll$0.75
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.50
Chef's Salad$12.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Swiss and American Cheese, Ham and Turkey, and Hard Boiled Egg
Garden Salad$9.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumber, and Hard Boiled Egg
Gyro Sandwich$10.95
Shaved from the Cone and Topped with Onions, Tomatoes and Cucumber Sauce served with House Fries
Cheesecake$4.50
BYO Omelet$12.50
2820 N. Grandview Blvd.

Pewaukee WI

Sunday7:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 9:30 pm
