Burritos in Springdale
Springdale restaurants that serve burritos
More about King Burrito
BURRITOS • TACOS
King Burrito
4126 Elm Springs Road, Springdale
|CALIFORNIA King Burrito
|$11.08
Choice of meat. trench fries. with lettuce. pico de gallo. avocado. cheese & sour cream topped with chilli sauce.
|Cheesy Queen Burrito
|$8.94
Choice of meat. rice. beans. cilantro and onions, topped with sauce.
|#2 KB Burrito
|$10.89
King burrito, Carnitas. Pastor. Steak. Chicken. or Cabeza. w/ 16oz. soda
King Burrito
7420 W Sunset Ave,, Springdale
|CHEESY King Burrito
|$11.08
Choice of meat. rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. avocado. cheese & sour cream topped with cheese sauce.
