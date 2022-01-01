Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Springdale

Springdale restaurants
Springdale restaurants that serve burritos

BURRITOS • TACOS

King Burrito

4126 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Avg 4.3 (413 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CALIFORNIA King Burrito$11.08
Choice of meat. trench fries. with lettuce. pico de gallo. avocado. cheese & sour cream topped with chilli sauce.
Cheesy Queen Burrito$8.94
Choice of meat. rice. beans. cilantro and onions, topped with sauce.
#2 KB Burrito$10.89
King burrito, Carnitas. Pastor. Steak. Chicken. or Cabeza. w/ 16oz. soda
More about King Burrito
BURRITOS • TACOS

King Burrito

7420 W Sunset Ave,, Springdale

Avg 4.3 (413 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHEESY King Burrito$11.08
Choice of meat. rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. avocado. cheese & sour cream topped with cheese sauce.
Cheesy Queen Burrito$8.94
Choice of meat. rice. beans. cilantro and onions, topped with sauce.
#2 KB Burrito$10.89
King burrito, Carnitas. Pastor. Steak. Chicken. or Cabeza. w/ 16oz. soda
More about King Burrito

