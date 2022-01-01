Chicken salad in Springdale
Springdale restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about The All American Steakhouse - Springdale, Arkansas
The All American Steakhouse - Springdale, Arkansas
3492 West Sunset Ave, Springdale
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$17.00
Hearts of romaine tosses with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons toped with a grilled chicken breast.
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Mesquite-grilled served over romaine lettuce and topped with feta cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, and Kalamata olives, tossed in basil vinaigrette.