Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Springdale

Go
Springdale restaurants
Toast

Springdale restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

The All American Steakhouse - Springdale, Arkansas

3492 West Sunset Ave, Springdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$17.00
Hearts of romaine tosses with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons toped with a grilled chicken breast.
Greek Chicken Salad$17.00
Mesquite-grilled served over romaine lettuce and topped with feta cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, and Kalamata olives, tossed in basil vinaigrette.
More about The All American Steakhouse - Springdale, Arkansas
Restaurant banner

 

Stone Mill Bread & Cafe - 4101 W Sunset

4101 W Sunset, Springdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Supreme$0.00
Made fresh using antibiotic-free chicken breast and local, free-range eggs on Cranberry Pecan bread
More about Stone Mill Bread & Cafe - 4101 W Sunset

Browse other tasty dishes in Springdale

Quesadillas

Flan

Tacos

Taco Salad

Street Tacos

Nachos

Chips And Salsa

Burritos

Map

More near Springdale to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (927 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (352 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston