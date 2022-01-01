Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Springdale

Go
Springdale restaurants
Toast

Springdale restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

The All American Steakhouse

3492 West Sunset Ave, Springdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Chicken Fajitas$18.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
*Steak Fajitas$19.00
Plentiful portion of grilled steak served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
More about The All American Steakhouse
Restaurant banner

 

Las Margaritas

2313 W Sunset Ave, Springdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tex-Mex Fajitas$16.99
Grilled strips of flap meat or chicken or mix served on top of grilled onions and bell peppers.
More about Las Margaritas

Browse other tasty dishes in Springdale

Shell Tacos

Quesadillas

Nachos

Tacos

Chimichangas

Flautas

Tortas

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Springdale to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston