Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Springdale

Go
Springdale restaurants
Toast

Springdale restaurants that serve flautas

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

King Burrito

4126 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Avg 4.3 (413 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#9 Flautas Combo$10.95
3pc. Chicken or shredded beef. (With rice & beans) w/ 16oz. soda.
Flautas (No Rice- No Beans)$7.72
Rolled up fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken or shredded beef. topped with lettuce, sour cream tomato
Platillo Flautas$10.20
Rolled up fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken or shredded beef. topped with lettuce, sour cream tomato & avocado served with rice and beans.
More about King Burrito
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

King Burrito

7420 W Sunset Ave,, Springdale

Avg 4.3 (413 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#9 Flautas Combo$10.95
3pc. Chicken or shredded beef. (With rice & beans) w/ 16oz. soda.
Platillo Flautas$10.20
Rolled up fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken or shredded beef. topped with lettuce, sour cream tomato & avocado served with rice and beans.
More about King Burrito

Browse other tasty dishes in Springdale

Nachos

Chimichangas

Chips And Salsa

Tortas

Burritos

Shell Tacos

Quesadillas

Tacos

Map

More near Springdale to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston