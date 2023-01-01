Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Springdale

Springdale restaurants
Springdale restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Casa Alejo - 101 West Emma Avenue

101 West Emma Avenue, Springdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Fajita
More about Casa Alejo - 101 West Emma Avenue
The All American Steakhouse - Springdale, Arkansas

3492 West Sunset Ave, Springdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas$25.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled shrimp and steak served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
More about The All American Steakhouse - Springdale, Arkansas

