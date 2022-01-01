Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Springdale

Go
Springdale restaurants
Toast

Springdale restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

King Burrito

4126 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Avg 4.3 (413 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos W/ Flour Tortilla$3.30
Taco Salad$8.39
Fried flour tortilla bowlwith Beans, Meat, shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Mozarella cheese, sour cream and avocado.
# 13 Taco Plate$10.24
Carnitas. Pastor. Steak. Chicken or Cabeza.
(with rice & beans) (3 tacos) w/ 16oz. soda
More about King Burrito
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

King Burrito

7420 W Sunset Ave,, Springdale

Avg 4.3 (413 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#8 Taco Salad Combo$9.34
Carnitas. Pastor. Steak. Chicken. or Cabeza. w/ 16oz. soda
Taco Salad$8.39
Fried flour tortilla bowlwith Beans, Meat, shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Mozarella cheese, sour cream and avocado.
Hard Shell Taco$2.34
More about King Burrito

Browse other tasty dishes in Springdale

Flautas

Taco Salad

Fajitas

Chimichangas

Shell Tacos

Nachos

Chips And Salsa

Tortas

Map

More near Springdale to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston