Springdale restaurants you'll love

Must-try Springdale restaurants

Camp Outpost Zion image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Camp Outpost Zion

709 Zion Park Blvd, Springdale

Avg 4.5 (138 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rotisserie Chicken$18.95
organic half chicken, mixed green salad, smashed yukon golds, charred onion aioli and espresso bbq sauces
Slow Roasted Pork Sandwich$14.95
pork loin and pork belly, cabbage slaw, crispy jalapeno and lemon, charred onion aioli, ciabatta bun
Shrimp Tacos$17.95
two shrimp tacos, cabbage slaw, spicy aioli, corn tortilla
More about Camp Outpost Zion
Jack's Sports Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jack's Sports Grill

1149 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale

Avg 4.8 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ PULLED PORK$13.99
JACK'S BUFFALO WINGS
FRIED MOZZARELLA$9.99
More about Jack's Sports Grill
Spotted Dog Cafe' image

 

Spotted Dog Cafe'

428 Zion Park Blvd, SPRINGDALE

Avg 4.5 (4230 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich w/Sausage$10.00
Sausage, Egg and Cheese on an English muffin. Hash browns.
STEEL CUT OATS$5.00
Candied Walnuts, Craisins, Brown Sugar.
BURRITO$10.00
Egg, Chorizo Sausage, Diced Potatoes, Bell Peppers, Onion. Fresh Salsa.
More about Spotted Dog Cafe'
Dulivia Ristorante image

 

Dulivia Ristorante

1149 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Dulivia Ristorante
Bumbleberry Bakery image

 

Bumbleberry Bakery

897 Zion Park Blvd, SPRINGDALE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Bumbleberry Bakery

