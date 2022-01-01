Springdale American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Springdale
More about Camp Outpost Zion
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Camp Outpost Zion
709 Zion Park Blvd, Springdale
|Popular items
|Rotisserie Chicken
|$18.95
organic half chicken, mixed green salad, smashed yukon golds, charred onion aioli and espresso bbq sauces
|Slow Roasted Pork Sandwich
|$14.95
pork loin and pork belly, cabbage slaw, crispy jalapeno and lemon, charred onion aioli, ciabatta bun
|Shrimp Tacos
|$17.95
two shrimp tacos, cabbage slaw, spicy aioli, corn tortilla
More about Jack's Sports Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jack's Sports Grill
1149 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale
|Popular items
|BBQ PULLED PORK
|$13.99
|JACK'S BUFFALO WINGS
|FRIED MOZZARELLA
|$9.99
More about Spotted Dog Cafe'
Spotted Dog Cafe'
428 Zion Park Blvd, SPRINGDALE
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich w/Sausage
|$10.00
Sausage, Egg and Cheese on an English muffin. Hash browns.
|STEEL CUT OATS
|$5.00
Candied Walnuts, Craisins, Brown Sugar.
|BURRITO
|$10.00
Egg, Chorizo Sausage, Diced Potatoes, Bell Peppers, Onion. Fresh Salsa.