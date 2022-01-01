Go
Springfield Brewing Company

305 S Market Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (1612 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak Wrap$14.00
Teres Major, three cheese blend, sauteed mushrooms, peppers, onions, with rustic spinach and arugula pesto. Served with a side of queso.
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Hand breaded all-natural chicken with natural cut fries
SBCobb$11.00
Mixed greens, egg, bacon, cucumber, tomato, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles
Brewco Hot Chicken$13.00
Marinated chicken breast, breaded, fried, and dipped in our Nashville-style hot sauce, Brewhouse sweet & spicy pickles, local brioche bun.
S- Natural Cut Fries$3.50
Fish & Chips$13.00
Pale Ale battered Cod served with house slaw and natural cut fries
(Full) Classic Mac$14.00
Brewco's Beer Pretzels$8.00
Pale Ale duck fat beer mustard and smoked cheddar fondue.
(half) Classic Mac$9.00
Brewco Wings$8.00
Seasoned and tossed with your choice of sauce
8 for $8 or 12 for $11
Sub Cauliflower Wings or hand breaded boneless wings for no extra charge
Sauces available: Pale Ale BBQ, Grilled pineapple and ghost pepper vodka, Buffalo, Szechuan, North Carolina BBQ, BrewCo hot chicken
305 S Market Ave

Springfield MO

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
