Stromboli in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve stromboli

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint - Springfield

108 N Laurel St, Springfield

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Stromboli$0.00
Stoner's dough stuffed with your choice of three toppings then covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese and rolled. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli$0.00
Stoner's dough stuffed with smoked buffalo chicken, feta covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese then rolled. Served with bleu cheese.
Cheesecake Stromboli$0.00
A slice of New York-styled cheesecake wrapped in dough with your choice of flavor sauce, then topped with butter and cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint - Springfield
Zoner's Pizza - Springfield - 1452 Georgia 21

1452 Georgia 21, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Stromboli$9.99
Mozzarella and choice of 3 toppings. Served with Marinara and Garlic Butter
More about Zoner's Pizza - Springfield - 1452 Georgia 21

