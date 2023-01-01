Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve tacos

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint - Springfield

108 N Laurel St, Springfield

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Really Big Taco$0.00
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.
Large Taco$0.00
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.
Small Taco$0.00
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.
Zoner's Pizza - Springfield - 1452 Georgia 21

1452 Georgia 21, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Tuesday$7.00
Large Taco Pizza$15.99
Red Sauce, taco seasoning, hamburger, finished with hot sauce, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato. Served with side of sour creal
