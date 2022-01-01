Springfield restaurants you'll love
Springfield's top cuisines
Must-try Springfield restaurants
Head West Sub Stop
530 East Capitol, Springfield
|C. Pizza
|$7.99
pepperoni, provolone, onions, green peppers
|F. Turkey Bacon Ranch
|$8.99
turkey, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone
|B. Meatball
|$7.99
meatballs, provolone, onions
Head West Sub Stop
3325 S 6th St Rd, Southern View
|G. Italian
|$8.99
pepperoni, ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomato, provolone, Italian dressing
|F. Turkey Bacon Ranch
|$8.99
turkey, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone
|C. Pizza
|$7.99
pepperoni, provolone, onions, green peppers
Wm Van's Coffee House
503 S 7th Street, Springfield
|Drip - To Go
|$2.50
Choice of drip blends prepared daily by our baristas
|Frappe
|$5.00
Frozen & blended drink made with espresso, milk, flavored syrup, and a white chocolate frappe powder
|Wm Vans Hammer
|$7.50
Ham, Egg Patty, Pepperjack Cheese, Avocado Spread on Choice of Bagel.
Inn at 835
835 S Second Street, Springfield
|The Crowler
|$10.00
32oz can filled with your choice of adult beverage.
|Test
|$1.00
|Test
|$1.00
Casa Real Cocina Mexicana
3100 W White Oaks Dr, Springfield
|One Chimi
|$12.99
|Grande Burrito
|$13.99
|Chicken Cheese Rice
|$12.99
Brewski's Pub
605 W. Jefferson St., Springfield
|Personal One Topping
|$7.99
Add any of our Fresh Ingredients to our already Scrumptious Cheese Pizza!
|Simple Side Salad
|$3.99
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, a sprinkle of Mozzarella and your choice of dressing.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
|$8.00
Grilled Seasoned Chicken Strips, Smoked Bacon, Fresh Green Peppers, Red Onions and our Scrumptious Ranch Dressing.
Head West Sub Stop
2432 Denver Drive, Springfield
|C. Pizza
|$7.99
pepperoni, provolone, onions, green peppers
|G. Italian
|$8.99
pepperoni, ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomato, provolone, Italian dressing
|B. Meatball
|$7.99
meatballs, provolone, onions
Head West Sub Stop
3311 Robbin's Road, Springfield
|C. Pizza
|$7.99
pepperoni, provolone, onions, green peppers
|B. Meatball
|$7.99
meatballs, provolone, onions
|F. Turkey Bacon Ranch
|$8.99
turkey, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone
Li'l Willy's Smokehouse
916 South Grand Ave West, Springfield
|Sliders Meal
|$7.50
Two of our pulled pork sliders with your choice of side and a drink!
|BBQ Baked Beans
|$4.00
Our homemade BBQ Baked Beans have chopped beef brisket and a secret spice blend mixed in that make this side a favorite!
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$9.50
Slow-smoked pork butts are pulled fresh daily to make our Pulled Pork Sandwich on a Kaiser bun and is served with a couple slices of our bread and butter pickles on the side and your choice of BBQ Sauce on the side.
Obed and Isaac's-Springfield
500 S 6th Street, Springfield
|Pretzel Rolls
|$9.50
Warm, thick, chewy pretzels with a creamy white cheddar sauce.
|Horseshoe
|$14.00
Open-faced sandwich begins with thick sliced texas toast, your choice of meat, smothered in a secret cheese sauce, then topped with french fries. A Springfield Original!
|Triplet of Dips
|$11.50
Creamy house-made traditional hummus, pico de gallo, and spicy black bean dip with house-made pita chips.
Cancun Restaurant
3028 E Stanford Ave, Springfield
|Chile Colorado
|$11.49
|Chimichanga Dinner
|$11.49
|Child Taco
|$5.99
Coz's Pizza and Pub
4441 Ash grove, Springfield
|Pub Pretzels
|$9.79
|Ranch
|$0.75
|16" Coz’s Special
|$19.99
Cafe Moxo
411 E Adams St, Springfield
|box lunch
|$13.99
cafe sandwich or salad. 2 sides. cafe cookie
|homemade noodles w/ chicken soup
|$4.75
our most popular soup with hand rolled noodles
|chicken pot pie (ea)
|$8.25
signature lunch item
Head West Sub Stop
7032 Kingsmill Court, Springfield
|B. Meatball
|$7.99
meatballs, provolone, onions
|F. Turkey Bacon Ranch
|$8.99
turkey, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone
|G. Italian
|$8.99
pepperoni, ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomato, provolone, Italian dressing
Finley's Tap House
3236 Ginger Creek Dr., Springfield
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$13.99
|Hot Chicken Handheld
|$16.99
|Cheese Curds
|$12.99
Parkway Cafe
2715 North Dirksen Parkway, Springfield
|Country Fried Steak
|$11.99
Huge and tender beef steak coated in a crispy Southern style breading fried golden brown smothered in a southern style country gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned vegetables and our homemade coleslaw.
|Chicken and Noodles
|$6.99
Homemade chicken and noodles served over mashed potatoes with our homemade coleslaw.
|Large Homemade Coleslaw
|$6.99
16 oz
Tacology 101
219 s 5th, Springfield
|ADD MAHI TACO
|$3.50
|20 OZ SODA/TEA
|$2.00
|CHIPS & MELTED MANCHEGO
|$4.00
Head West Sub Stop
1281 Toronto Road, Springfield
|G. Italian
|$8.99
pepperoni, ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomato, provolone, Italian dressing
|A. Reuben
|$8.99
pastrami, provolone, sauerkraut, 1,000 island
|C. Pizza
|$7.99
pepperoni, provolone, onions, green peppers
Head West Sub Stop
1124 West Jefferson, Springfield
|C. Pizza
|$7.99
pepperoni, provolone, onions, green peppers
|F. Turkey Bacon Ranch
|$8.99
turkey, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone
|G. Italian
|$8.99
pepperoni, ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomato, provolone, Italian dressing
J.P. Kelly's Pub
300 E Adams St, Springfield
|Curbside Bloody Mary Kit
|$15.00
Our Bloody Mary kit is packed ready to pour over ice for 2 Bloody Marys! Each kit includes 2 loaded skewers and a bottle of beer to enjoy as a sidecar.
Boone's
301 w edwards, springfield
|Fish & Chips
|$11.00
Beer battered fish, waffle fries and tartar
|Cali Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Grilled or breaded chicken breast, iceberg, spring mix, chopped bacon,sliced egg, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomato, house made croutons and balsamic vinaigrette
|Short Rib Naanwich
|$13.00
Braised beef short rib, pickled red onion, spring mix, tomato, pickles, rosemary garlic spread on Naan
Beef 'O' Brady's
2599 Wabash, Springfield
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Boneless 6 Wings
|$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)