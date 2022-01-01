Springfield restaurants you'll love

Springfield restaurants
Toast
  • Springfield

Springfield's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Caterers
Must-try Springfield restaurants

Head West Sub Stop image

 

Head West Sub Stop

530 East Capitol, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
C. Pizza$7.99
pepperoni, provolone, onions, green peppers
F. Turkey Bacon Ranch$8.99
turkey, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone
B. Meatball$7.99
meatballs, provolone, onions
Head West Sub Stop
Head West Sub Stop image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Head West Sub Stop

3325 S 6th St Rd, Southern View

Avg 4.5 (820 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
G. Italian$8.99
pepperoni, ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomato, provolone, Italian dressing
F. Turkey Bacon Ranch$8.99
turkey, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone
C. Pizza$7.99
pepperoni, provolone, onions, green peppers
Head West Sub Stop
Wm Van's Coffee House image

 

Wm Van's Coffee House

503 S 7th Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Drip - To Go$2.50
Choice of drip blends prepared daily by our baristas
Frappe$5.00
Frozen & blended drink made with espresso, milk, flavored syrup, and a white chocolate frappe powder
Wm Vans Hammer$7.50
Ham, Egg Patty, Pepperjack Cheese, Avocado Spread on Choice of Bagel.
Wm Van's Coffee House
Inn at 835 image

 

Inn at 835

835 S Second Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Crowler$10.00
32oz can filled with your choice of adult beverage.
Test$1.00
Test$1.00
Inn at 835
Casa Real Cocina Mexicana image

 

Casa Real Cocina Mexicana

3100 W White Oaks Dr, Springfield

Avg 3.9 (1308 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
One Chimi$12.99
Grande Burrito$13.99
Chicken Cheese Rice$12.99
Casa Real Cocina Mexicana
Turbo Fire Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Brewski's Pub

605 W. Jefferson St., Springfield

Avg 4.4 (448 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Personal One Topping$7.99
Add any of our Fresh Ingredients to our already Scrumptious Cheese Pizza!
Simple Side Salad$3.99
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, a sprinkle of Mozzarella and your choice of dressing.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$8.00
Grilled Seasoned Chicken Strips, Smoked Bacon, Fresh Green Peppers, Red Onions and our Scrumptious Ranch Dressing.
Brewski's Pub
Head West Sub Stop image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Head West Sub Stop

2432 Denver Drive, Springfield

Avg 4.6 (827 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
C. Pizza$7.99
pepperoni, provolone, onions, green peppers
G. Italian$8.99
pepperoni, ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomato, provolone, Italian dressing
B. Meatball$7.99
meatballs, provolone, onions
Head West Sub Stop
Head West Sub Stop image

 

Head West Sub Stop

3311 Robbin's Road, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
C. Pizza$7.99
pepperoni, provolone, onions, green peppers
B. Meatball$7.99
meatballs, provolone, onions
F. Turkey Bacon Ranch$8.99
turkey, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone
Head West Sub Stop
Li'l Willy's Smokehouse image

 

Li'l Willy's Smokehouse

916 South Grand Ave West, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sliders Meal$7.50
Two of our pulled pork sliders with your choice of side and a drink!
BBQ Baked Beans$4.00
Our homemade BBQ Baked Beans have chopped beef brisket and a secret spice blend mixed in that make this side a favorite!
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.50
Slow-smoked pork butts are pulled fresh daily to make our Pulled Pork Sandwich on a Kaiser bun and is served with a couple slices of our bread and butter pickles on the side and your choice of BBQ Sauce on the side.
Li'l Willy's Smokehouse
Obed and Isaac's-Springfield image

 

Obed and Isaac's-Springfield

500 S 6th Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel Rolls$9.50
Warm, thick, chewy pretzels with a creamy white cheddar sauce.
Horseshoe$14.00
Open-faced sandwich begins with thick sliced texas toast, your choice of meat, smothered in a secret cheese sauce, then topped with french fries. A Springfield Original!
Triplet of Dips$11.50
Creamy house-made traditional hummus, pico de gallo, and spicy black bean dip with house-made pita chips.
Obed and Isaac's-Springfield
Cancun Restaurant image

BURRITOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Cancun Restaurant

3028 E Stanford Ave, Springfield

Avg 3.8 (436 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chile Colorado$11.49
Chimichanga Dinner$11.49
Child Taco$5.99
Cancun Restaurant
Coz's Pizza and Pub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Coz's Pizza and Pub

4441 Ash grove, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (525 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pub Pretzels$9.79
Ranch$0.75
16" Coz’s Special$19.99
Coz's Pizza and Pub
Cafe Moxo image

SANDWICHES

Cafe Moxo

411 E Adams St, Springfield

Avg 4.8 (560 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
box lunch$13.99
cafe sandwich or salad. 2 sides. cafe cookie
homemade noodles w/ chicken soup$4.75
our most popular soup with hand rolled noodles
chicken pot pie (ea)$8.25
signature lunch item
Cafe Moxo
Head West Sub Stop image

 

Head West Sub Stop

7032 Kingsmill Court, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
B. Meatball$7.99
meatballs, provolone, onions
F. Turkey Bacon Ranch$8.99
turkey, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone
G. Italian$8.99
pepperoni, ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomato, provolone, Italian dressing
Head West Sub Stop
Finley's Tap House image

 

Finley's Tap House

3236 Ginger Creek Dr., Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Brussels Sprouts$13.99
Hot Chicken Handheld$16.99
Cheese Curds$12.99
Finley's Tap House
Parkway Cafe image

 

Parkway Cafe

2715 North Dirksen Parkway, Springfield

Avg 4.4 (971 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Country Fried Steak$11.99
Huge and tender beef steak coated in a crispy Southern style breading fried golden brown smothered in a southern style country gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned vegetables and our homemade coleslaw.
Chicken and Noodles$6.99
Homemade chicken and noodles served over mashed potatoes with our homemade coleslaw.
Large Homemade Coleslaw$6.99
16 oz
Parkway Cafe
Tacology 101 image

 

Tacology 101

219 s 5th, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ADD MAHI TACO$3.50
20 OZ SODA/TEA$2.00
CHIPS & MELTED MANCHEGO$4.00
Tacology 101
Head West Sub Stop image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Head West Sub Stop

1281 Toronto Road, Springfield

Avg 4.6 (702 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
G. Italian$8.99
pepperoni, ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomato, provolone, Italian dressing
A. Reuben$8.99
pastrami, provolone, sauerkraut, 1,000 island
C. Pizza$7.99
pepperoni, provolone, onions, green peppers
Head West Sub Stop
Head West Sub Stop image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Head West Sub Stop

1124 West Jefferson, Springfield

Avg 4.6 (827 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
C. Pizza$7.99
pepperoni, provolone, onions, green peppers
F. Turkey Bacon Ranch$8.99
turkey, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone
G. Italian$8.99
pepperoni, ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomato, provolone, Italian dressing
Head West Sub Stop
J.P. Kelly's Pub image

 

J.P. Kelly's Pub

300 E Adams St, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (177 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Curbside Bloody Mary Kit$15.00
Our Bloody Mary kit is packed ready to pour over ice for 2 Bloody Marys! Each kit includes 2 loaded skewers and a bottle of beer to enjoy as a sidecar.
J.P. Kelly's Pub
Boyds New Generation image

 

Boyds New Generation

1831 So Grand Ave. East, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boyds New Generation
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Boone's

301 w edwards, springfield

Avg 3.8 (209 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$11.00
Beer battered fish, waffle fries and tartar
Cali Cobb Salad$12.00
Grilled or breaded chicken breast, iceberg, spring mix, chopped bacon,sliced egg, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomato, house made croutons and balsamic vinaigrette
Short Rib Naanwich$13.00
Braised beef short rib, pickled red onion, spring mix, tomato, pickles, rosemary garlic spread on Naan
Boone's
Beef O'Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

2599 Wabash, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Beef 'O' Brady's

Tuna Salad

Reuben

Turkey Bacon

Chef Salad

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Boneless Wings

Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bunker Hill

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Alton

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
