Springfield American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Springfield
More about Finley's Tap House
Finley's Tap House
3236 Ginger Creek Dr., Springfield
|Popular items
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$13.99
|Hot Chicken Handheld
|$16.99
|Cheese Curds
|$12.99
More about Boone's
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Boone's
301 w edwards, springfield
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$11.00
Beer battered fish, waffle fries and tartar
|Cali Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Grilled or breaded chicken breast, iceberg, spring mix, chopped bacon,sliced egg, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomato, house made croutons and balsamic vinaigrette
|Short Rib Naanwich
|$13.00
Braised beef short rib, pickled red onion, spring mix, tomato, pickles, rosemary garlic spread on Naan