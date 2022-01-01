Springfield bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Springfield
More about Casa Real Cocina Mexicana
Casa Real Cocina Mexicana
3100 W White Oaks Dr, Springfield
|Popular items
|One Chimi
|$12.99
|Grande Burrito
|$13.99
|Chicken Cheese Rice
|$12.99
More about Coz's Pizza and Pub
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Coz's Pizza and Pub
4441 Ash grove, Springfield
|Popular items
|Pub Pretzels
|$9.79
|Ranch
|$0.75
|16" Coz’s Special
|$19.99
More about Finley's Tap House
Finley's Tap House
3236 Ginger Creek Dr., Springfield
|Popular items
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$13.99
|Hot Chicken Handheld
|$16.99
|Cheese Curds
|$12.99
More about J.P. Kelly's Pub
J.P. Kelly's Pub
300 E Adams St, Springfield
|Popular items
|Curbside Bloody Mary Kit
|$15.00
Our Bloody Mary kit is packed ready to pour over ice for 2 Bloody Marys! Each kit includes 2 loaded skewers and a bottle of beer to enjoy as a sidecar.
More about Boone's
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Boone's
301 w edwards, springfield
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$11.00
Beer battered fish, waffle fries and tartar
|Cali Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Grilled or breaded chicken breast, iceberg, spring mix, chopped bacon,sliced egg, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomato, house made croutons and balsamic vinaigrette
|Short Rib Naanwich
|$13.00
Braised beef short rib, pickled red onion, spring mix, tomato, pickles, rosemary garlic spread on Naan