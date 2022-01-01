Springfield bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Springfield

Casa Real Cocina Mexicana image

 

Casa Real Cocina Mexicana

3100 W White Oaks Dr, Springfield

Avg 3.9 (1308 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
One Chimi$12.99
Grande Burrito$13.99
Chicken Cheese Rice$12.99
More about Casa Real Cocina Mexicana
Coz's Pizza and Pub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Coz's Pizza and Pub

4441 Ash grove, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (525 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pub Pretzels$9.79
Ranch$0.75
16" Coz’s Special$19.99
More about Coz's Pizza and Pub
Finley's Tap House image

 

Finley's Tap House

3236 Ginger Creek Dr., Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Brussels Sprouts$13.99
Hot Chicken Handheld$16.99
Cheese Curds$12.99
More about Finley's Tap House
J.P. Kelly's Pub image

 

J.P. Kelly's Pub

300 E Adams St, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (177 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Curbside Bloody Mary Kit$15.00
Our Bloody Mary kit is packed ready to pour over ice for 2 Bloody Marys! Each kit includes 2 loaded skewers and a bottle of beer to enjoy as a sidecar.
More about J.P. Kelly's Pub
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Boone's

301 w edwards, springfield

Avg 3.8 (209 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$11.00
Beer battered fish, waffle fries and tartar
Cali Cobb Salad$12.00
Grilled or breaded chicken breast, iceberg, spring mix, chopped bacon,sliced egg, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomato, house made croutons and balsamic vinaigrette
Short Rib Naanwich$13.00
Braised beef short rib, pickled red onion, spring mix, tomato, pickles, rosemary garlic spread on Naan
More about Boone's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Springfield

Tuna Salad

Reuben

Turkey Bacon

Chef Salad

Tacos

Nachos

Chicken Salad

Boneless Wings

