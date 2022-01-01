Springfield breakfast spots you'll love
Wm Van's Coffee House
503 S 7th Street, Springfield
Popular items
Drip - To Go
|$2.50
Choice of drip blends prepared daily by our baristas
Frappe
|$5.00
Frozen & blended drink made with espresso, milk, flavored syrup, and a white chocolate frappe powder
Wm Vans Hammer
|$7.50
Ham, Egg Patty, Pepperjack Cheese, Avocado Spread on Choice of Bagel.
SANDWICHES
Cafe Moxo
411 E Adams St, Springfield
Popular items
box lunch
|$13.99
cafe sandwich or salad. 2 sides. cafe cookie
homemade noodles w/ chicken soup
|$4.75
our most popular soup with hand rolled noodles
chicken pot pie (ea)
|$8.25
signature lunch item
Parkway Cafe
2715 North Dirksen Parkway, Springfield
Popular items
Country Fried Steak
|$11.99
Huge and tender beef steak coated in a crispy Southern style breading fried golden brown smothered in a southern style country gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned vegetables and our homemade coleslaw.
Chicken and Noodles
|$6.99
Homemade chicken and noodles served over mashed potatoes with our homemade coleslaw.
Large Homemade Coleslaw
|$6.99
16 oz