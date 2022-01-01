Springfield breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Springfield

Wm Van's Coffee House image

 

Wm Van's Coffee House

503 S 7th Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Drip - To Go$2.50
Choice of drip blends prepared daily by our baristas
Frappe$5.00
Frozen & blended drink made with espresso, milk, flavored syrup, and a white chocolate frappe powder
Wm Vans Hammer$7.50
Ham, Egg Patty, Pepperjack Cheese, Avocado Spread on Choice of Bagel.
More about Wm Van's Coffee House
Cafe Moxo image

SANDWICHES

Cafe Moxo

411 E Adams St, Springfield

Avg 4.8 (560 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
box lunch$13.99
cafe sandwich or salad. 2 sides. cafe cookie
homemade noodles w/ chicken soup$4.75
our most popular soup with hand rolled noodles
chicken pot pie (ea)$8.25
signature lunch item
More about Cafe Moxo
Parkway Cafe image

 

Parkway Cafe

2715 North Dirksen Parkway, Springfield

Avg 4.4 (971 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Country Fried Steak$11.99
Huge and tender beef steak coated in a crispy Southern style breading fried golden brown smothered in a southern style country gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned vegetables and our homemade coleslaw.
Chicken and Noodles$6.99
Homemade chicken and noodles served over mashed potatoes with our homemade coleslaw.
Large Homemade Coleslaw$6.99
16 oz
More about Parkway Cafe

