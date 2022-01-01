Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve chef salad

Head West Sub Stop image

 

Head West Sub Stop

530 East Capitol, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad
More about Head West Sub Stop
Head West Sub Stop image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Head West Sub Stop

3325 S 6th St Rd, Southern View

Avg 4.5 (820 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad
More about Head West Sub Stop
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Brewski's Pub

605 W. Jefferson St., Springfield

Avg 4.4 (448 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$9.50
Roast Turkey, Diced Ham, a whole sliced Egg, Fresh Green Peppers, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses, Seasoned Croutons and your choice of Dressing.
More about Brewski's Pub
Head West Sub Stop image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Head West Sub Stop

2432 Denver Drive, Springfield

Avg 4.6 (827 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad
More about Head West Sub Stop
Head West Sub Stop image

 

Head West Sub Stop

3311 Robbin's Road, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad
More about Head West Sub Stop
Head West Sub Stop image

 

Head West Sub Stop

7032 Kingsmill Court, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad
More about Head West Sub Stop
Head West Sub Stop image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Head West Sub Stop

1281 Toronto Road, Springfield

Avg 4.6 (702 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad
More about Head West Sub Stop
Head West Sub Stop image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Head West Sub Stop

1124 West Jefferson, Springfield

Avg 4.6 (827 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad
More about Head West Sub Stop

