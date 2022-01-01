Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken noodle soup in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
Chicken Noodle Soup
Springfield restaurants that serve chicken noodle soup
SANDWICHES
Cafe Moxo
411 E Adams St, Springfield
Avg 4.8
(560 reviews)
homemade noodles w/ chicken soup
$4.75
our most popular soup with hand rolled noodles
More about Cafe Moxo
Parkway Cafe
2715 North Dirksen Parkway, Springfield
Avg 4.4
(971 reviews)
Chicken Noodle Soup
$5.99
More about Parkway Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Springfield
Quesadillas
Hummus
Brisket
Cheeseburgers
Noodle Soup
Coleslaw
Rice Soup
Chicken Wraps
More near Springfield to explore
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Normal
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
East Peoria
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Alton
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Bunker Hill
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Morton
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Peoria
Avg 4.2
(30 restaurants)
Champaign
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(477 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(217 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(116 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston