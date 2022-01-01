Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodle soup in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve chicken noodle soup

homemade noodles w/ chicken soup image

SANDWICHES

Cafe Moxo

411 E Adams St, Springfield

Avg 4.8 (560 reviews)
Takeout
homemade noodles w/ chicken soup$4.75
our most popular soup with hand rolled noodles
More about Cafe Moxo
Parkway Cafe image

 

Parkway Cafe

2715 North Dirksen Parkway, Springfield

Avg 4.4 (971 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.99
More about Parkway Cafe

