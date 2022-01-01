Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

2599 Wabash, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Obed and Isaac's-Springfield image

 

Obed and Isaac's-Springfield

500 S 6th Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.50
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing.
More about Obed and Isaac's-Springfield

