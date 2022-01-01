Corn dogs in Springfield

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brewski's Pub

605 W. Jefferson St., Springfield

Avg 4.4 (448 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Corn Dogs$5.00
More about Brewski's Pub
Corn Dog image

 

Obed and Isaac's-Springfield

500 S 6th Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corn Dog$7.50
Hot dog on a bun with your choice of side.
More about Obed and Isaac's-Springfield

