Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Corn dogs in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
Corn Dogs
Springfield restaurants that serve corn dogs
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Brewski's Pub
605 W. Jefferson St., Springfield
Avg 4.4
(448 reviews)
Mini Corn Dogs
$5.00
More about Brewski's Pub
Obed and Isaac's-Springfield
500 S 6th Street, Springfield
No reviews yet
Corn Dog
$7.50
Hot dog on a bun with your choice of side.
More about Obed and Isaac's-Springfield
Browse other tasty dishes in Springfield
Grilled Chicken Salad
Fish Tacos
Salmon
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Soup
Grilled Chicken
Fish And Chips
French Fries
More near Springfield to explore
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Normal
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
East Peoria
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Alton
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Bunker Hill
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Morton
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Peoria
Avg 4.2
(30 restaurants)
Champaign
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(477 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(217 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(116 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston