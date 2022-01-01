Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve fajitas

Beef 'O' Brady's

2599 Wabash, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Casa Real Cocina Mexicana

3100 W White Oaks Dr, Springfield

Avg 3.9 (1308 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Fajita$19.99
Veggie Fajita$12.99
Traditional Fajita$14.49
More about Casa Real Cocina Mexicana
BURRITOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Cancun Restaurant

3028 E Stanford Ave, Springfield

Avg 3.8 (436 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Fajitas$16.99
More about Cancun Restaurant

