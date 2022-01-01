Fajitas in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve fajitas
Beef 'O' Brady's
2599 Wabash, Springfield
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
Casa Real Cocina Mexicana
3100 W White Oaks Dr, Springfield
|Baja Fajita
|$19.99
|Veggie Fajita
|$12.99
|Traditional Fajita
|$14.49