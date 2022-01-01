Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
French Fries
Springfield restaurants that serve french fries
Beef 'O' Brady's
2599 Wabash, Springfield
No reviews yet
Basket of French Fries
$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Parkway Cafe
2715 North Dirksen Parkway, Springfield
Avg 4.4
(971 reviews)
French Fries
$2.69
More about Parkway Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Springfield
Cheese Pizza
Cookies
Turkey Bacon
Caesar Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Tuna Salad
Jerk Chicken
Fish Tacos
More near Springfield to explore
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Normal
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
East Peoria
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Alton
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Bunker Hill
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Morton
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Peoria
Avg 4.2
(30 restaurants)
Champaign
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(477 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(217 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(116 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston