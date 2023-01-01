Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lobsters in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
Lobsters
Springfield restaurants that serve lobsters
SANDWICHES
Cafe Moxo
411 E Adams St, Springfield
Avg 4.8
(560 reviews)
lobster bisque(v)
$5.25
our lobster, crab and corn chowder
More about Cafe Moxo
Sawse Entrees - 101 E Adams St
101 E Adams St, Springfield
No reviews yet
LOBSTER TAIL
$40.00
LOBSTER TAIL
$40.00
LOBSTER LO MEIN
$25.00
More about Sawse Entrees - 101 E Adams St
