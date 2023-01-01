Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve lobsters

SANDWICHES

Cafe Moxo

411 E Adams St, Springfield

Avg 4.8 (560 reviews)
Takeout
lobster bisque(v)$5.25
our lobster, crab and corn chowder
More about Cafe Moxo
Sawse Entrees - 101 E Adams St

101 E Adams St, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LOBSTER TAIL$40.00
LOBSTER TAIL$40.00
LOBSTER LO MEIN$25.00
More about Sawse Entrees - 101 E Adams St

