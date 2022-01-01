Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve muffins

SANDWICHES

Cafe Moxo

411 E Adams St, Springfield

Avg 4.8 (560 reviews)
Takeout
blueberry muffin$2.00
More about Cafe Moxo
MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Springfield - MCL Springfield

2151 Wabash Avenue, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Muffin$2.09
More about MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Springfield - MCL Springfield

