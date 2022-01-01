Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

2599 Wabash, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
Casa Real Cocina Mexicana image

 

Casa Real Cocina Mexicana

3100 W White Oaks Dr, Springfield

Avg 3.9 (1308 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos Supremos$12.99
Nachos Ala'carte
e9b22c74-eee9-4948-9106-c171bdbdc2ff image

 

Li'l Willy's Smokehouse

916 South Grand Ave West, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Nachos$12.50
Our Pulled Pork Nachos have blue corn tortilla chips, pulled pork, cheese sauce, sour cream, and pico de gallo topped with your choice of BBQ Sauce.
Obed and Isaac's-Springfield image

 

Obed and Isaac's-Springfield

500 S 6th Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Nachos$13.50
Pulled pork served with sour cream, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, green onions on a bed of house-made pita chips.
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Boone's

301 w edwards, springfield

Avg 3.8 (209 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$12.00
Chicken or bbq pulled pork, melted queso cheese, diced tomatoes, scallions, jalapenos, waffle fries, sour cream and salsa
