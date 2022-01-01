Nachos in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve nachos
Beef 'O' Brady's
2599 Wabash, Springfield
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
Casa Real Cocina Mexicana
3100 W White Oaks Dr, Springfield
|Nachos Supremos
|$12.99
|Nachos Ala'carte
Li'l Willy's Smokehouse
916 South Grand Ave West, Springfield
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$12.50
Our Pulled Pork Nachos have blue corn tortilla chips, pulled pork, cheese sauce, sour cream, and pico de gallo topped with your choice of BBQ Sauce.
Obed and Isaac's-Springfield
500 S 6th Street, Springfield
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$13.50
Pulled pork served with sour cream, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, green onions on a bed of house-made pita chips.