Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Springfield

Go
Springfield restaurants
Toast

Springfield restaurants that serve quesadillas

Steak Quesadilla image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

2599 Wabash, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Casa Real Cocina Mexicana image

 

Casa Real Cocina Mexicana

3100 W White Oaks Dr, Springfield

Avg 3.9 (1308 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Veracruzana$13.99
Quesadilla
Kids Quesadilla$8.25
More about Casa Real Cocina Mexicana
Finley's Tap House image

 

Finley's Tap House

3236 Ginger Creek Dr., Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$13.99
More about Finley's Tap House

Browse other tasty dishes in Springfield

Pretzels

Cake

Coleslaw

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Noodles

Tuna Salad

Cheeseburgers

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Springfield to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Alton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bunker Hill

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Champaign

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (477 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston