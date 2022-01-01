Quesadillas in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve quesadillas
Beef 'O' Brady's
2599 Wabash, Springfield
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
Casa Real Cocina Mexicana
3100 W White Oaks Dr, Springfield
|Quesadilla Veracruzana
|$13.99
|Quesadilla
|Kids Quesadilla
|$8.25