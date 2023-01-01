Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Walnut salad in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
Walnut Salad
Springfield restaurants that serve walnut salad
Obed and Isaac's-Springfield
500 S 6th Street, Springfield
No reviews yet
Walnut Salad
$12.50
More about Obed and Isaac's-Springfield
Finley's Tap House
3236 Ginger Creek Dr., Springfield
No reviews yet
Apple & Walnut Salad
$14.99
More about Finley's Tap House
Browse other tasty dishes in Springfield
Corn Soup
Veggie Burgers
Mac And Cheese
Jerk Chicken
Caesar Salad
Chili
Key Lime Pies
Pies
More near Springfield to explore
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Normal
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
East Peoria
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Alton
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Bunker Hill
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Morton
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
Peoria
Avg 4.2
(39 restaurants)
Champaign
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(619 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(150 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(306 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(215 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(177 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(307 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston