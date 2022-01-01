Springfield restaurants you'll love
More about Northern Soul Cafe
Northern Soul Cafe
1244 Main st, Springfield
|Popular items
|Wings N Fries
|$12.00
6 Fried Chicken Wings w/ French Fries
|Wings
|$7.50
6 Fried Chicken Wings
|Cheeseburger W/ Fries
|$9.50
Freshly Ground 5oz burger seasoned and seared to perfection,your choice of cheese
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
2100 Roosevelt Avenue, Springfield
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$1.95
Our Best French Fries -Crispy Outside and Light and Fluffy Inside.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$5.50
Marinated Chicken Breast, Grilled to Perfection
|Oven Roasted Turkey Sandwich
|$5.50
Oven Roasted Turkey with your choice of Fresh Bread, Cheese, Condiments and Add-Ons
More about Chef Wayne's Big Mamou: Cajun on the Go
Chef Wayne's Big Mamou: Cajun on the Go
350 Worthington Street, Springfield
|Popular items
|Mini Corn Muffins (Five per Order)
|$4.95
|Jambalaya
|$12.95
|Arnold Palmer
|$1.95
More about Student Prince Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Student Prince Restaurant
8 Fort St, Springfield
|Popular items
|Garden Salad
|$7.00
mixed lettuce, carrot, grape tomato, cucumber, choice of dressing
|Classic Burger
|$15.00
lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, cheddar, brioche roll
|Bowl Goulash
|$9.00
braised beef, potato, onion & pepper, spicy tomato broth
More about Frigo Foods - Springfield
SANDWICHES
Frigo Foods - Springfield
90 William St, Springfield
|Popular items
|10" Chicken Parmesan
|$8.50
10" Grinder - Fresh Chicken Breast with Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella
|10" Springfield College Chief
|$8.95
10" Grinder - Fried Chicken Breast with Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, BBQ Sauce and Honey Mustard
|10" Classic Italian
|$7.50
10" Grinder - Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Sweet Copa, Deluxe Ham & Provolone Cheese
More about White Lion Brewing Company
White Lion Brewing Company
1500 Main Street, Springfield
|Popular items
|Boomer's Nachos
|$13.00
In house fried Mi Tierra tortillas / pico de gallo / lime sour cream / avocado / Carnitas / queso fondito / pickled onion / jalapenos / chives
|Dripping Hops Blackened Keilbasa
|$12.00
Horseradish crema / White Lion beer mustard
|Highbrow Sticky Ribs
|$13.00
Pork ribs / Asian Glaze / toasted sesame seed Sub tofu no charge
More about Plan B
Plan B
1000 West Columbus Avenue, Springfield
|Popular items
|Smokehouse Burger
|$15.99
Smoked beef brisket, cheddar cheese, crispy frizzled onions & bourbon BBQ sauce
|Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe
|$15.79
Bacon, American and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mustard and mayo
|3 Shrooms
|$14.79
Sauteed mushrooms, mushroom spread, truffel mayo & Swiss cheese
More about Mexirico
TACOS
Mexirico
64 Hancock st, Springfield
|Popular items
|Chicken Empanadilla
|$1.75
|Beef Alcapurrias
|$2.50
|Churros
|$4.00
More about Tandoori Haaz W/ US Fried Chicken
Tandoori Haaz W/ US Fried Chicken
296 Cooley st STE 2, Springfield
|Popular items
|CHICKEN PLATTER
|$24.99
a Mix of Mustard Chicken, Chicken Tikka and Creamy Chicken Tikka cooked on 1 Oversized Skewer served with Rice and Salad, Garnished with Ginger and Cilantro. Mint Chutney and Tamarind Sauces
|NAAN
|$2.99
Tandoor Wall Stuck fresh rose Naan Bread, Comes with Sesame and Onion Seeds, please notify to remove.
|MIXED PLATTER FOR 2
|$24.99
2 Veggie Samosa, 1 Naan Bread, Salad, Basmati Rice, 2 Skewers of Protein your Choice,
More about Funny Bunny LLC dba Jackalope
Funny Bunny LLC dba Jackalope
254 Worthington St, Springfield
More about Hot Oven Cookies
Hot Oven Cookies
1512 Allen St, Springfield
More about Max's Tavern
Max's Tavern
1000 West Columbus Blvd, Springfield
More about El ambiente
El ambiente
770 Bay Street, springfield
More about P2B Springfield
P2B Springfield
1000 Hall of Fame Avenue, Springfield