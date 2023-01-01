Buffalo chicken salad in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
More about Bella Roma II - 1060 Wilbraham Rd #2
Bella Roma II - 1060 Wilbraham Rd #2
1060 Wilbraham Rd #2, Springfield
|Buffalo Chicken Salad - Small
|$10.10
More about The Place 2 Be - Springfield
The Place 2 Be - Springfield
1000 Hall of Fame Avenue, Springfield
|*NEW* Buffalo Chicken SALAD
|$16.00
3 Crispy all white meat chicken tenders tossed in our signature buffalo sauce, mixed lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, pickled red onions, crumbled gorgonzola, parmesan crisps