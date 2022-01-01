Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Burritos in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
Burritos
Springfield restaurants that serve burritos
TACOS
Mexirico
64 Hancock st, Springfield
Avg 4.5
(1125 reviews)
Chicken Burrito
$8.99
Spinach & Garlic Burrito
$8.00
Steak Burrito
$8.99
More about Mexirico
The Place 2 Be - Springfield
1000 Hall of Fame Avenue, Springfield
No reviews yet
Breakfast Burrito
$10.00
More about The Place 2 Be - Springfield
