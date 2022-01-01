Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve burritos

Mexirico image

TACOS

Mexirico

64 Hancock st, Springfield

Avg 4.5 (1125 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$8.99
Spinach & Garlic Burrito$8.00
Steak Burrito$8.99
More about Mexirico
Banner pic

 

The Place 2 Be - Springfield

1000 Hall of Fame Avenue, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
More about The Place 2 Be - Springfield

