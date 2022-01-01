Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
Calamari
Springfield restaurants that serve calamari
White Lion Brewing Company
1500 Main Street, Springfield
No reviews yet
Sweet Chili Calamari
$15.00
Fried Calamari with garlic Aioli
$15.00
More about White Lion Brewing Company
Max's Tavern
1000 Hall of Fame Avenue, Springfield
No reviews yet
Crispy Calamari
$14.25
arrabbiata, lemon, garlic aioli
More about Max's Tavern
