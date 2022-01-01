Chicken tenders in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Fellowship Cafe and Catering
Fellowship Cafe and Catering
119 Belvidere St, Springfield
|Chicken Tender Platter
|$9.25
More about Student Prince Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Student Prince Restaurant
8 Fort St, Springfield
|Chef's Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
lemon, mint & garlic
More about White Lion Brewing Company
White Lion Brewing Company
1500 Main Street, Springfield
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00