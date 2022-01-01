Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve crab cakes

Chef Wayne's Big Mamou: Cajun on the Go image

 

Chef Wayne's Big Mamou: Cajun on the Go

350 Worthington Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes (2) No side$11.95
More about Chef Wayne's Big Mamou: Cajun on the Go
Banner pic

 

Max's Tavern

1000 Hall of Fame Avenue, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seared Blue Crab Cake$18.50
dijonnaise, arugula, fennel, apple, frisee
More about Max's Tavern

