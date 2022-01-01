Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French toast in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
French Toast
Springfield restaurants that serve french toast
Fellowship Cafe and Catering
119 Belvidere St, Springfield
No reviews yet
French Toast
$6.25
More about Fellowship Cafe and Catering
The Place 2 Be
1000 Hall of Fame Avenue, Springfield
No reviews yet
French Toast Short Stack
$8.00
short stack (2 pieces)
More about The Place 2 Be
Browse other tasty dishes in Springfield
Turkey Clubs
Calamari
Chicken Sandwiches
Pesto Paninis
Caesar Salad
Chicken Salad
Chicken Tenders
Bacon Cheeseburgers
More near Springfield to explore
West Springfield
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Holyoke
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Enfield
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Chicopee
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
South Hadley
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Suffield
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
East Longmeadow
No reviews yet
Southwick
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Longmeadow
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(66 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(475 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(853 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(223 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(227 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston