Meatloaf in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve meatloaf
More about Fellowship Cafe and Catering
Fellowship Cafe and Catering
119 Belvidere St, Springfield
|Smoked Chipotle Meatloaf Sandwich
|$10.00
More about Theodores
Theodores
201 Worthington St, Springfield
|Smoked Meatloaf Platter
|$16.99
House Smoked Meatloaf Grilled and Slathered with Bourbon BBQ Sauce. Served over Gravy and Mashed Potatoes. Garnished with Onion Straws and Scallions
|BBQ Meatloaf Sandwich
|$12.99
House Smoked Meatloaf Grilled and Slathered with Bourbon BBQ Sauce. Served on a Roll with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions with Waffle Fries.