Meatloaf in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve meatloaf

Fellowship Cafe and Catering image

 

Fellowship Cafe and Catering

119 Belvidere St, Springfield

Takeout
Smoked Chipotle Meatloaf Sandwich$10.00
More about Fellowship Cafe and Catering
Item pic

 

Theodores

201 Worthington St, Springfield

TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Meatloaf Platter$16.99
House Smoked Meatloaf Grilled and Slathered with Bourbon BBQ Sauce. Served over Gravy and Mashed Potatoes. Garnished with Onion Straws and Scallions
BBQ Meatloaf Sandwich$12.99
House Smoked Meatloaf Grilled and Slathered with Bourbon BBQ Sauce. Served on a Roll with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions with Waffle Fries.
More about Theodores

