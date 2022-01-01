Nachos in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve nachos
White Lion Brewing Company
1500 Main Street, Springfield
|Boomer's Nachos
|$13.00
In house fried Mi Tierra tortillas / pico de gallo / lime sour cream / avocado / Carnitas / queso fondito / pickled onion / jalapenos / chives
Plan B
1000 West Columbus Avenue, Springfield
|American Nachos (GF)
|$11.49
Fresh potato chips topped with chili, red onion tomatoes, jalapenos and American cheese sauce