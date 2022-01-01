Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pancakes in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
Pancakes
Springfield restaurants that serve pancakes
Fellowship Cafe and Catering
119 Belvidere St, Springfield
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
$6.75
More about Fellowship Cafe and Catering
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Student Prince Restaurant
8 Fort St, Springfield
Avg 4.3
(1501 reviews)
Potato Pancakes
$9.00
golden fried, sour cream, apple sauce
More about Student Prince Restaurant
