Paninis in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve paninis
More about Hot Table
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Hot Table
455 Breckwood Blvd, Springfield
|BUILD YOUR OWN PANINI
You choose the meat, cheese, spread and veggie toppings.
|CHICKEN PESTO PANINI
roasted chicken, pesto mayo, provolone cheese, salami, roasted onions, roasted red peppers
|BLACK & BLUE PANINI
shaved steak, mayo, american cheese, crumbled blue cheese, crispy onions
More about Hot Table
Hot Table
1500 Main Street, Springfield
|SOUTHWEST CHICKEN PANINI
roasted chicken, chipotle mayo, american cheese, salami, roasted onions, tomatoes, pickles
|CHICKEN PESTO PANINI
roasted chicken, pesto mayo, provolone cheese, salami, roasted onions, roasted red peppers
|BUILD YOUR OWN PANINI
You choose the meat, cheese, spread and veggie toppings.