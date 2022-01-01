Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve paninis

BUILD YOUR OWN PANINI image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Hot Table

455 Breckwood Blvd, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (4191 reviews)
BUILD YOUR OWN PANINI
You choose the meat, cheese, spread and veggie toppings.
CHICKEN PESTO PANINI
roasted chicken, pesto mayo, provolone cheese, salami, roasted onions, roasted red peppers
BLACK & BLUE PANINI
shaved steak, mayo, american cheese, crumbled blue cheese, crispy onions
More about Hot Table
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN PANINI image

 

Hot Table

1500 Main Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN PANINI
roasted chicken, chipotle mayo, american cheese, salami, roasted onions, tomatoes, pickles
CHICKEN PESTO PANINI
roasted chicken, pesto mayo, provolone cheese, salami, roasted onions, roasted red peppers
BUILD YOUR OWN PANINI
You choose the meat, cheese, spread and veggie toppings.
More about Hot Table

