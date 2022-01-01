Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Northern Soul Cafe image

 

Northern Soul Cafe

1244 Main st, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak$12.50
More about Northern Soul Cafe
Item pic

 

The Place 2 Be

1000 Hall of Fame Avenue, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak Omelette$14.00
3-egg omelette with shaved steak, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese.
More about The Place 2 Be

