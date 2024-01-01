Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Reuben in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
Reuben
Springfield restaurants that serve reuben
Fellowship Cafe and Catering
119 Belvidere St, Springfield
No reviews yet
Reuben
$10.50
More about Fellowship Cafe and Catering
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Student Prince Restaurant
8 Fort St, Springfield
Avg 4.3
(1501 reviews)
Reuben
$13.00
thin sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, russian dressing, rye bread
More about Student Prince Restaurant
