Shrimp quesadillas in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
Shrimp Quesadillas
Springfield restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas
Chef Wayne's Big Mamou: Cajun on the Go
350 Worthington Street, Springfield
No reviews yet
Blackened Shrimp Quesadilla
$9.95
More about Chef Wayne's Big Mamou: Cajun on the Go
TACOS
Mexirico
64 Hancock st, Springfield
Avg 4.5
(1125 reviews)
Shrimp Quesadilla
$12.50
More about Mexirico
