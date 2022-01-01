Tuna salad in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve tuna salad
Cafe Services
2100 Roosevelt Avenue, Springfield
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$5.79
Fresh Tuna Salad Sandwich with Choice of Fresh Bread, Condiments, Sauces and Add-Ons
SANDWICHES
Frigo Foods - Springfield
90 William St, Springfield
|Tuna Tossed Salad
|$8.99
Tossed Salad with Tuna Salad, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Olives, and Shredded Carrots
