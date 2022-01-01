Tuna salad in Springfield

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna Salad Sandwich image

 

Cafe Services

2100 Roosevelt Avenue, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$5.79
Fresh Tuna Salad Sandwich with Choice of Fresh Bread, Condiments, Sauces and Add-Ons
More about Cafe Services
Banner pic

SANDWICHES

Frigo Foods - Springfield

90 William St, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (839 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Tossed Salad$8.99
Tossed Salad with Tuna Salad, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Olives, and Shredded Carrots
More about Frigo Foods - Springfield

