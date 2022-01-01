Springfield restaurants you'll love

Go
Springfield restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Springfield

Springfield's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Takeout box
Chinese
French
Korean
Scroll right

Must-try Springfield restaurants

Archie's Italian Eatery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Archie's Italian Eatery

1410 E Republic Rd, Springfield

Avg 4.3 (1177 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fettuccini Alfredo$10.99
Heavy whipping cream
Garlic
Butter
Chicken base
Parmesean cheese
Sweet Chicken Marsala$14.99
Egg Plant Parm$14.99
More about Archie's Italian Eatery
Hard Knox BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Hard Knox BBQ

2931 E. Battlefield, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Dr. Pepper & Bourbon Beans$7.50
1 lb Burnt Ends$25.00
Full Rack Ribs$24.00
More about Hard Knox BBQ
Nonna's Italian Cafe image

 

Nonna's Italian Cafe

306 South Ave, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Greek Pasta$14.99
Grilled chicken, feta, Kalamata olives, spinach, red onion, fresh tomatoes and basil, tossed with fettuccine.
Fettuccine Alfredo$11.99
Made-to-order Alfredo of Italian parmesan and cream tossed with fettuccine.
Chicken Parm$14.99
Parmesan and bread crumb-encrusted chicken breast, mozzarella, and marinara sauce with a side of fettuccine Alfredo.
More about Nonna's Italian Cafe
The Wok on Scenic image

 

The Wok on Scenic

4153 S Scenic Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.2 (734 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cookies
Combo Cashew Chicken$8.50
Crab Rangoons$4.00
More about The Wok on Scenic
Casper's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Casper's

601 W Walnut, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chzburger$4.99
Chzburger Combo$9.49
Frito Pie$6.99
More about Casper's
Bawi Korean BBQ image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • GRILL

Bawi Korean BBQ

4121 S. National Ave., Springfield

Avg 4.5 (1190 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetable Pancakes$1.50
Potato vegetable pancake with carrot, onion, and zucchini
Beef Bowl$8.99
Beef Bulgogi on top of white steamed rice and japchae noodles. Choose between sweet or spicy chili sauce
Beef Bulgogi$14.99
Thinly sliced ribeye marinated in a sweet soy sauce base
More about Bawi Korean BBQ
Sugarfire Smokehouse image

 

Sugarfire Smokehouse

1730 EAST REPUBLIC RD, SPRINGFIELD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich + Side$10.99
(Includes 1 Side)
1/2 Rack Ribs$14.99
(Meat Only)
Pork Belly Hush Puppies$6.49
Pork Belly Hush Puppies with Jalapeño Jelly
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
Great American Taco Company image

 

Great American Taco Company

2915 E Battlefield Rd, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Havana Shrimp$6.49
Corn flour dusted shrimp, sauteed onions and pineapple, Cuban Mojo sauce, melted cheddar, cabbage, Pineapple pico
Traditional Beef$3.99
Chili infused ground beef, smooth melted white cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes
Pico de Chicken$5.29
Citrus chicken, melted cheddar, lettuce, cilantro lime sauce, Pico
More about Great American Taco Company
The Metropolitan Grill image

 

The Metropolitan Grill

2931 E Battlefield St, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Flash Fried Spinach$15.00
A Metro favorite. Crispy Baby Spinach, Garlic, Lemon & Parmesan.
Yoakam$16.00
Apricot & Aged Balsamic Glazed blend of NY Strip and Filet Tips, Red Onions, Provel Cheese
Bread.
Mike & Shannon 1/2lb$13.50
Chilled Tiger Prawns, served with roasted Horseradish Cocktail Sauce.
More about The Metropolitan Grill
Pasta Express image

PIZZA

Pasta Express

321 East Battlefield, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (874 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Toasted Cheese Ravioli$7.50
Small House Salad$4.00
Fettuccine Alfredo$7.50
More about Pasta Express
Maso Pizza Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL

Maso Pizza Bar

Pizza and Moore 3653 E.Sunshine, Springfield

Avg 4.6 (279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
12" Monica Healthy$15.00
Black olive, artichoke, caramelized onion, cherry tomatoes, green pepper, mushrooms, blue cheese and rosemary olive oil
12" Caprese$16.00
Light tomato sauce, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and Buffalo mozzarella
14" The Tomato Bacon More$16.00
White sauce with bacon, more bacon, caramelized onion and mozzarella
More about Maso Pizza Bar
Retro Metro image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS

Retro Metro

2150 W Republic Rd, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Full Coco Pasta - Chicken$26.00
Nov 1994. Linguine, garlic cream, chicken, prosciutto, snap peas & mushrooms.
Full Wampler Pasta$26.00
Sep 2008. Chicken Parmesan on a bed of garlic linguine, red sauced Angel Hair pasta. *GF Pasta available per request*
Yoakam$16.00
May 2008. Tenderloin & NY Strip steak tips tossed in a balsamic reduction. Melted provel bread.
More about Retro Metro
Pappo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pappo's Pizzeria

221 E Walnut, Springfield

Avg 4.4 (2198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
ST. LOUIS TOASTED RAVIOLI$9.99
Ten Oven toasted Ravs sprinkled with Parmesan. Served with our house made marinara sauce for dipping.
CALZONE$9.99
PaPPo's dough, Olive Oil glaze, light red sauce. mozzarella & ricotta cheese, baked until golden brown, topped with PaPPo’s seasonings & Parmesan cheese served with marinara choose up to 3 toppings.
12" PAPPOS MEAT LOVER$17.99
PaPPo’s “Meat Lover”
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, Canadian bacon & bacon top extra cheese.
More about Pappo's Pizzeria
Hinode Japanese Steakhouse - Springfield image

 

Hinode Japanese Steakhouse - Springfield

4301 S. National Ave., Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken$10.99
Meal served with Fried Rice, Noodles, Vegetables, and a Side Salad
Steak/Chicken$21.99
Meal served with Fried Rice, Noodles, Vegetables, Side Salad, and House Soup
Chicken$17.99
Meal served with Fried Rice, Noodles, Vegetables, Side Salad, and House Soup
More about Hinode Japanese Steakhouse - Springfield
Haruno Japanese Sushi Bar & Grill image

 

Haruno Japanese Sushi Bar & Grill

3044 S. Fremont ave, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
HH Sushi Combo Choice$10.00
Miso Soup$2.50
House Salad$3.50
More about Haruno Japanese Sushi Bar & Grill
Pasta Express image

 

Pasta Express

3250 E Battlefield St # A, Springfield

Avg 4.5 (898 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Toasted Meat Ravioli$7.50
Ten Beef breaded ravioli fried and served with our Signature Meat Sauce and parmesan cheese
Large House Salad$6.00
Iceberg and romaine lettuce, red onions and parmesan cheese combined with our Signature House Dressing.
Don't forget to add on some provel cheese!
Chicken Parmigiano$9.50
Breaded chicken breast baked with our Signature Meat Sauce and provel cheese on a bed of mostaccioli pasta, garnished with parmesan and parsley
More about Pasta Express
Everyday Thai image

 

Everyday Thai

220 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (423 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
P1 Pad Thai$12.99
P2 Pad See-Iew$12.99
C5 Gang Dang (Red Curry)$14.99
More about Everyday Thai
cellar + plate image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

cellar + plate

2916 S Lone Pine Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.9 (214 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mediterranean Dip$10.00
Classic dip of hummus, greek yogurt, basil pesto, goat cheese, bell pepper, cucumber, drizzle balsamic reduction. Gluten free with vegetable substitute.
pairing, Chardonnay
Wedge Salad$10.00
romaine lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese dressing.
Cellar Board$18.00
Mediterranean Olives, spiced nuts, fruit, pepperoni, salami, pimento cheese spread, bread, lavash cracker, choice of two cheeses (Gouda, cheddar, Brie, Havarti, blue) Gluten free.
pairing, add a bottle of your favorite wine!
More about cellar + plate
Ohana Japanese Steakhouse image

SUSHI • STEAKS

Ohana Japanese Steakhouse

310 W. Battlefield Rd., Springfield

Avg 4.6 (911 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Monster Roll$12.00
SMOKED SALMON, CREAM CHEESE, CRAB STICK, AVOCADO, DEEP FRIED, POPPED WITH MASAGO AND GREEN ONION, AND VARIEY OF SAUCES
Sexy Roll$9.00
SHRIMP TRMPURA, CRAB MEAT, CREAM CHEESE, DEEP FRIED AND SAUCES
MONSTER ROLL 2$12.00
SHRIMP TEMPURA, CREAM CHEESE, CRAB STICK, AVOCADO, DEEP FRIED, POPPED WITH MASAGO AND GREEN ONION, AND VARIEY OF SAUCES
More about Ohana Japanese Steakhouse
Pasta Express image

PIZZA

Pasta Express

3025 W Republic Rd # 104, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (874 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sriracha Chicken Pizza$8.50
Alfredo Sauce with seasoned chicken, red onion, avacado, and provel cheese on Artisan Naan Bread, topped with Sriracha.
Pasta Broccoli$8.50
Tomato Bisque Soup$5.00
More about Pasta Express
Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub image

 

Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub

1935 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Wrapped Peppadews$10.00
Sweet and spicy peppers stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped in bacon and roasted. Finished with balsamic glaze.
Lobster Tails$48.00
A pair of 7oz lobster tails, butter basted and baked. Served with asparagus in garlic butter.
Shrimp Cocktail$10.00
A classic shrimp cocktail of 6.
More about Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub
Aviary Cafe image

 

Aviary Cafe

400 E Walnut St,Ste 100, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fruit & Mascarpone$12.00
Filled with whipped mascarpone and topped with your choice of
blueberries, strawberries, or bananas. All three fruit for an additional two dollars.
Lemoncello$12.00
Sweet crepe stuffed with mascarpone and topped with warm berry
compote, lemon curd and torched marshmallow fluff.
Funky Monkey$10.00
Whipped cream and Nutella served with blueberries, strawberries, or bananas. All three fruit for an additional two dollars.
More about Aviary Cafe
Pitch Pizza & Pub image

 

Pitch Pizza & Pub

2924 E Sunshine Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side House Salad$4.00
12" Medi$17.00
12" Cheese$15.00
More about Pitch Pizza & Pub
Taco Habitat image

TACOS

Taco Habitat

3325 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.5 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Memphis Blues Nachos$8.50
Smoked brisket, black beans, creamy queso, fresh jalapenos, diced tomatillos, and lime crema.
The Hulk$6.25
Pork carnitas, salsa verde, queso fresco, fresh cilantro, and sliced onions.
Pollo Loco Quesadilla$8.25
Savory chicken, jack cheese, candied bacon, and cilantro.
More about Taco Habitat
Springfield Brewing Company image

 

Springfield Brewing Company

305 S Market Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.1 (1612 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Brewco Hot Chicken$13.00
Marinated chicken breast, breaded, fried, and dipped in our Nashville-style hot sauce, Brewhouse sweet & spicy pickles, local brioche bun.
Steak Wrap$14.00
Teres Major, three cheese blend, sauteed mushrooms, peppers, onions, with rustic spinach and arugula pesto. Served with a side of queso.
Brewco's Beer Pretzels$8.00
Pale Ale duck fat beer mustard and smoked cheddar fondue.
More about Springfield Brewing Company
Pappos Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pappos Pizzeria

900 E Battlefield, Springfield

Avg 4.3 (1119 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CALZONE$9.99
PaPPo's dough, Olive Oil glaze, light red sauce. mozzarella & ricotta cheese, baked until golden brown, topped with PaPPo’s seasonings & Parmesan cheese served with marinara choose up to 3 toppings.
BREADSTICKS$5.99
Hand rolled dough, brushed lightly with Olive Oil, sprinkled with PaPPo's Seasoning & baked until golden brown. Finished with fresh grated Parmesan cheese & served with warm home made PaPPo's marinara sauce for dipping.
PAPPO'S CAESAR SALAD
Housemade creamy Caesar dressing, crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & house-made croutons
More about Pappos Pizzeria
China Wok image

 

China Wok

334 N west bypass, Springfield

Avg 3.1 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fortune Cookies
Chicken Fried Rice
Fried Pot Stickers$3.99
More about China Wok
Black Sheep image

HAMBURGERS

Black Sheep

2160 W Chesterfield Blvd, Springfield

Avg 4 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Truffle Fries$6.50
crispy fries tossed in parsley, truffle oil and garlic, topped with parmesan, smoky garlic mayo on side
Sea Salt n' Pepper Fries$3.95
crispy fries, sea salt n' pepper
What the Dr. Ordered$12.50
4 oz patty, short ribs slow-cooked in Dr. Pepper, for 12 hours, topped with an over easy egg, truffle mayonnaise, chipotle bbq
More about Black Sheep
Aviary Cafe image

 

Aviary Cafe

2144 E Republic Rd,Ste E120, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lemoncello$12.00
Sweet crepe stuffed with mascarpone and topped with warm berry
compote, lemon curd and torched marshmallow fluff.
Fruit & Mascarpone$12.00
Filled with whipped mascarpone and topped with your choice of
blueberries, strawberries, or bananas. All three fruit for an additional two dollars.
Turkey Bacon Swiss$10.00
Turkey, applewood bacon and swiss with our garlic & herb aioli on buttered grilled sourdough.
More about Aviary Cafe
Bourbon & Beale image

 

Bourbon & Beale

2639 South Glenstone Avenue, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pasta Jambalaya$16.00
Blackened shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage tossed in a creamy creole alfredo sauce and penne pasta, with onion, red pepper, and shredded parmesan cheese.
Bourbon & Beale BIG Platter$16.00
Cooked in Louisiana spices and tossed in our rich Cajun butter sauce served with our home-made cocktail sauce.
Crispy Fried Gator$13.00
Louisiana farm raised alligator, fried until golden and crispy, served with a side of house remoulade sauce.
More about Bourbon & Beale

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Springfield

Ravioli

Mac And Cheese

Cookies

Fettuccine Alfredo

Caesar Salad

Rangoon

Fried Rice

Bisque

Map

More near Springfield to explore

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Saint Robert

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Branson

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston