Springfield restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Archie's Italian Eatery
1410 E Republic Rd, Springfield
|Fettuccini Alfredo
|$10.99
Heavy whipping cream
Garlic
Butter
Chicken base
Parmesean cheese
|Sweet Chicken Marsala
|$14.99
|Egg Plant Parm
|$14.99
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Hard Knox BBQ
2931 E. Battlefield, Springfield
|Large Dr. Pepper & Bourbon Beans
|$7.50
|1 lb Burnt Ends
|$25.00
|Full Rack Ribs
|$24.00
Nonna's Italian Cafe
306 South Ave, Springfield
|Greek Pasta
|$14.99
Grilled chicken, feta, Kalamata olives, spinach, red onion, fresh tomatoes and basil, tossed with fettuccine.
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$11.99
Made-to-order Alfredo of Italian parmesan and cream tossed with fettuccine.
|Chicken Parm
|$14.99
Parmesan and bread crumb-encrusted chicken breast, mozzarella, and marinara sauce with a side of fettuccine Alfredo.
The Wok on Scenic
4153 S Scenic Ave, Springfield
|Cookies
|Combo Cashew Chicken
|$8.50
|Crab Rangoons
|$4.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Casper's
601 W Walnut, Springfield
|Chzburger
|$4.99
|Chzburger Combo
|$9.49
|Frito Pie
|$6.99
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • GRILL
Bawi Korean BBQ
4121 S. National Ave., Springfield
|Vegetable Pancakes
|$1.50
Potato vegetable pancake with carrot, onion, and zucchini
|Beef Bowl
|$8.99
Beef Bulgogi on top of white steamed rice and japchae noodles. Choose between sweet or spicy chili sauce
|Beef Bulgogi
|$14.99
Thinly sliced ribeye marinated in a sweet soy sauce base
Sugarfire Smokehouse
1730 EAST REPUBLIC RD, SPRINGFIELD
|Pulled Pork Sandwich + Side
|$10.99
(Includes 1 Side)
|1/2 Rack Ribs
|$14.99
(Meat Only)
|Pork Belly Hush Puppies
|$6.49
Pork Belly Hush Puppies with Jalapeño Jelly
Great American Taco Company
2915 E Battlefield Rd, Springfield
|Havana Shrimp
|$6.49
Corn flour dusted shrimp, sauteed onions and pineapple, Cuban Mojo sauce, melted cheddar, cabbage, Pineapple pico
|Traditional Beef
|$3.99
Chili infused ground beef, smooth melted white cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes
|Pico de Chicken
|$5.29
Citrus chicken, melted cheddar, lettuce, cilantro lime sauce, Pico
The Metropolitan Grill
2931 E Battlefield St, Springfield
|Flash Fried Spinach
|$15.00
A Metro favorite. Crispy Baby Spinach, Garlic, Lemon & Parmesan.
|Yoakam
|$16.00
Apricot & Aged Balsamic Glazed blend of NY Strip and Filet Tips, Red Onions, Provel Cheese
Bread.
|Mike & Shannon 1/2lb
|$13.50
Chilled Tiger Prawns, served with roasted Horseradish Cocktail Sauce.
PIZZA
Pasta Express
321 East Battlefield, Springfield
|Toasted Cheese Ravioli
|$7.50
|Small House Salad
|$4.00
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$7.50
PIZZA • GRILL
Maso Pizza Bar
Pizza and Moore 3653 E.Sunshine, Springfield
|12" Monica Healthy
|$15.00
Black olive, artichoke, caramelized onion, cherry tomatoes, green pepper, mushrooms, blue cheese and rosemary olive oil
|12" Caprese
|$16.00
Light tomato sauce, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and Buffalo mozzarella
|14" The Tomato Bacon More
|$16.00
White sauce with bacon, more bacon, caramelized onion and mozzarella
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS
Retro Metro
2150 W Republic Rd, Springfield
|Full Coco Pasta - Chicken
|$26.00
Nov 1994. Linguine, garlic cream, chicken, prosciutto, snap peas & mushrooms.
|Full Wampler Pasta
|$26.00
Sep 2008. Chicken Parmesan on a bed of garlic linguine, red sauced Angel Hair pasta. *GF Pasta available per request*
|Yoakam
|$16.00
May 2008. Tenderloin & NY Strip steak tips tossed in a balsamic reduction. Melted provel bread.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pappo's Pizzeria
221 E Walnut, Springfield
|ST. LOUIS TOASTED RAVIOLI
|$9.99
Ten Oven toasted Ravs sprinkled with Parmesan. Served with our house made marinara sauce for dipping.
|CALZONE
|$9.99
PaPPo's dough, Olive Oil glaze, light red sauce. mozzarella & ricotta cheese, baked until golden brown, topped with PaPPo’s seasonings & Parmesan cheese served with marinara choose up to 3 toppings.
|12" PAPPOS MEAT LOVER
|$17.99
PaPPo’s “Meat Lover”
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, Canadian bacon & bacon top extra cheese.
Hinode Japanese Steakhouse - Springfield
4301 S. National Ave., Springfield
|Chicken
|$10.99
Meal served with Fried Rice, Noodles, Vegetables, and a Side Salad
|Steak/Chicken
|$21.99
Meal served with Fried Rice, Noodles, Vegetables, Side Salad, and House Soup
|Chicken
|$17.99
Meal served with Fried Rice, Noodles, Vegetables, Side Salad, and House Soup
Haruno Japanese Sushi Bar & Grill
3044 S. Fremont ave, Springfield
|HH Sushi Combo Choice
|$10.00
|Miso Soup
|$2.50
|House Salad
|$3.50
Pasta Express
3250 E Battlefield St # A, Springfield
|Toasted Meat Ravioli
|$7.50
Ten Beef breaded ravioli fried and served with our Signature Meat Sauce and parmesan cheese
|Large House Salad
|$6.00
Iceberg and romaine lettuce, red onions and parmesan cheese combined with our Signature House Dressing.
Don't forget to add on some provel cheese!
|Chicken Parmigiano
|$9.50
Breaded chicken breast baked with our Signature Meat Sauce and provel cheese on a bed of mostaccioli pasta, garnished with parmesan and parsley
Everyday Thai
220 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield
|P1 Pad Thai
|$12.99
|P2 Pad See-Iew
|$12.99
|C5 Gang Dang (Red Curry)
|$14.99
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
cellar + plate
2916 S Lone Pine Ave, Springfield
|Mediterranean Dip
|$10.00
Classic dip of hummus, greek yogurt, basil pesto, goat cheese, bell pepper, cucumber, drizzle balsamic reduction. Gluten free with vegetable substitute.
pairing, Chardonnay
|Wedge Salad
|$10.00
romaine lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese dressing.
|Cellar Board
|$18.00
Mediterranean Olives, spiced nuts, fruit, pepperoni, salami, pimento cheese spread, bread, lavash cracker, choice of two cheeses (Gouda, cheddar, Brie, Havarti, blue) Gluten free.
pairing, add a bottle of your favorite wine!
SUSHI • STEAKS
Ohana Japanese Steakhouse
310 W. Battlefield Rd., Springfield
|Monster Roll
|$12.00
SMOKED SALMON, CREAM CHEESE, CRAB STICK, AVOCADO, DEEP FRIED, POPPED WITH MASAGO AND GREEN ONION, AND VARIEY OF SAUCES
|Sexy Roll
|$9.00
SHRIMP TRMPURA, CRAB MEAT, CREAM CHEESE, DEEP FRIED AND SAUCES
|MONSTER ROLL 2
|$12.00
SHRIMP TEMPURA, CREAM CHEESE, CRAB STICK, AVOCADO, DEEP FRIED, POPPED WITH MASAGO AND GREEN ONION, AND VARIEY OF SAUCES
PIZZA
Pasta Express
3025 W Republic Rd # 104, Springfield
|Sriracha Chicken Pizza
|$8.50
Alfredo Sauce with seasoned chicken, red onion, avacado, and provel cheese on Artisan Naan Bread, topped with Sriracha.
|Pasta Broccoli
|$8.50
|Tomato Bisque Soup
|$5.00
Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub
1935 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield
|Bacon Wrapped Peppadews
|$10.00
Sweet and spicy peppers stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped in bacon and roasted. Finished with balsamic glaze.
|Lobster Tails
|$48.00
A pair of 7oz lobster tails, butter basted and baked. Served with asparagus in garlic butter.
|Shrimp Cocktail
|$10.00
A classic shrimp cocktail of 6.
Aviary Cafe
400 E Walnut St,Ste 100, Springfield
|Fruit & Mascarpone
|$12.00
Filled with whipped mascarpone and topped with your choice of
blueberries, strawberries, or bananas. All three fruit for an additional two dollars.
|Lemoncello
|$12.00
Sweet crepe stuffed with mascarpone and topped with warm berry
compote, lemon curd and torched marshmallow fluff.
|Funky Monkey
|$10.00
Whipped cream and Nutella served with blueberries, strawberries, or bananas. All three fruit for an additional two dollars.
Pitch Pizza & Pub
2924 E Sunshine Street, Springfield
|Side House Salad
|$4.00
|12" Medi
|$17.00
|12" Cheese
|$15.00
TACOS
Taco Habitat
3325 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield
|Memphis Blues Nachos
|$8.50
Smoked brisket, black beans, creamy queso, fresh jalapenos, diced tomatillos, and lime crema.
|The Hulk
|$6.25
Pork carnitas, salsa verde, queso fresco, fresh cilantro, and sliced onions.
|Pollo Loco Quesadilla
|$8.25
Savory chicken, jack cheese, candied bacon, and cilantro.
Springfield Brewing Company
305 S Market Ave, Springfield
|Brewco Hot Chicken
|$13.00
Marinated chicken breast, breaded, fried, and dipped in our Nashville-style hot sauce, Brewhouse sweet & spicy pickles, local brioche bun.
|Steak Wrap
|$14.00
Teres Major, three cheese blend, sauteed mushrooms, peppers, onions, with rustic spinach and arugula pesto. Served with a side of queso.
|Brewco's Beer Pretzels
|$8.00
Pale Ale duck fat beer mustard and smoked cheddar fondue.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pappos Pizzeria
900 E Battlefield, Springfield
|CALZONE
|$9.99
PaPPo's dough, Olive Oil glaze, light red sauce. mozzarella & ricotta cheese, baked until golden brown, topped with PaPPo’s seasonings & Parmesan cheese served with marinara choose up to 3 toppings.
|BREADSTICKS
|$5.99
Hand rolled dough, brushed lightly with Olive Oil, sprinkled with PaPPo's Seasoning & baked until golden brown. Finished with fresh grated Parmesan cheese & served with warm home made PaPPo's marinara sauce for dipping.
|PAPPO'S CAESAR SALAD
Housemade creamy Caesar dressing, crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & house-made croutons
China Wok
334 N west bypass, Springfield
|Fortune Cookies
|Chicken Fried Rice
|Fried Pot Stickers
|$3.99
HAMBURGERS
Black Sheep
2160 W Chesterfield Blvd, Springfield
|Truffle Fries
|$6.50
crispy fries tossed in parsley, truffle oil and garlic, topped with parmesan, smoky garlic mayo on side
|Sea Salt n' Pepper Fries
|$3.95
crispy fries, sea salt n' pepper
|What the Dr. Ordered
|$12.50
4 oz patty, short ribs slow-cooked in Dr. Pepper, for 12 hours, topped with an over easy egg, truffle mayonnaise, chipotle bbq
Aviary Cafe
2144 E Republic Rd,Ste E120, Springfield
|Lemoncello
|$12.00
Sweet crepe stuffed with mascarpone and topped with warm berry
compote, lemon curd and torched marshmallow fluff.
|Fruit & Mascarpone
|$12.00
Filled with whipped mascarpone and topped with your choice of
blueberries, strawberries, or bananas. All three fruit for an additional two dollars.
|Turkey Bacon Swiss
|$10.00
Turkey, applewood bacon and swiss with our garlic & herb aioli on buttered grilled sourdough.
Bourbon & Beale
2639 South Glenstone Avenue, Springfield
|Pasta Jambalaya
|$16.00
Blackened shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage tossed in a creamy creole alfredo sauce and penne pasta, with onion, red pepper, and shredded parmesan cheese.
|Bourbon & Beale BIG Platter
|$16.00
Cooked in Louisiana spices and tossed in our rich Cajun butter sauce served with our home-made cocktail sauce.
|Crispy Fried Gator
|$13.00
Louisiana farm raised alligator, fried until golden and crispy, served with a side of house remoulade sauce.
