Springfield American restaurants you'll love

More about Hard Knox BBQ
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Hard Knox BBQ
2931 E. Battlefield, Springfield
|Popular items
|Large Dr. Pepper & Bourbon Beans
|$7.50
|1 lb Burnt Ends
|$25.00
|Full Rack Ribs
|$24.00
More about Nonna's Italian Cafe
Nonna's Italian Cafe
306 South Ave, Springfield
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Al Arrabbiatia
|$12.99
A lightly-spiced tomato, cream and vodka sauce tossed with rigatoni pasta.
|Fried Ravioli
|$7.99
An Italian cheese blend ravioli, fried and served with marinara.
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$11.99
Made-to-order Alfredo of Italian parmesan and cream tossed with fettuccine.
More about Casper's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Casper's
601 W Walnut, Springfield
|Popular items
|Chzburger
|$4.99
|Large Chili
|$5.49
|Frito Pie
|$6.99
More about The Metropolitan Grill
The Metropolitan Grill
2931 E Battlefield St, Springfield
|Popular items
|7oz Molina
|$48.00
Grilled & seasoned Beef Tenderloin Filet, topped with a Cilantro and Citrus Béarnaise Crab Cake, on a Spicy Garlic sauce plate. Served on a bed of smoked salmon and prosciutto Mac n Cheese.
|Flash Fried Spinach
|$15.00
A Metro favorite. Crispy Baby Spinach, Garlic, Lemon & Parmesan.
|Crab Tots
|$12.00
Spicy garlic tossed shredded potato gems topped with torched lump crab and gorgonzola.
More about Springfield Brewing Company
Springfield Brewing Company
305 S Market Ave, Springfield
|Popular items
|Brewco Hot Chicken
|$13.00
Marinated chicken breast, breaded, fried, and dipped in our Nashville-style hot sauce, Brewhouse sweet & spicy pickles, local brioche bun.
|Steak Wrap
|$14.00
Teres Major, three cheese blend, sauteed mushrooms, peppers, onions, with rustic spinach and arugula pesto. Served with a side of queso.
|Brewco's Beer Pretzels
|$8.00
Pale Ale duck fat beer mustard and smoked cheddar fondue.
More about Black Sheep
HAMBURGERS
Black Sheep
2160 W Chesterfield Blvd, Springfield
|Popular items
|Truffle Fries
|$6.50
crispy fries tossed in parsley, truffle oil and garlic, topped with parmesan, smoky garlic mayo on side
|Sea Salt n' Pepper Fries
|$3.95
crispy fries, sea salt n' pepper
|What the Dr. Ordered
|$12.50
4 oz patty, short ribs slow-cooked in Dr. Pepper, for 12 hours, topped with an over easy egg, truffle mayonnaise, chipotle bbq
More about Fast Black Sheep Burgers
Fast Black Sheep Burgers
2420 E. Sunshine St, Springfield
|Popular items
|Onion Strings
|$3.50
|Sea Salt Fries
|$2.95
More about Civil Kitchen
Civil Kitchen
107 Park Central Square, Springfield
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.25
|Smash Burger
|$12.00