Springfield American restaurants you'll love

Hard Knox BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Hard Knox BBQ

2931 E. Battlefield, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (209 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Dr. Pepper & Bourbon Beans$7.50
1 lb Burnt Ends$25.00
Full Rack Ribs$24.00
More about Hard Knox BBQ
Nonna's Italian Cafe image

 

Nonna's Italian Cafe

306 South Ave, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rigatoni Al Arrabbiatia$12.99
A lightly-spiced tomato, cream and vodka sauce tossed with rigatoni pasta.
Fried Ravioli$7.99
An Italian cheese blend ravioli, fried and served with marinara.
Fettuccine Alfredo$11.99
Made-to-order Alfredo of Italian parmesan and cream tossed with fettuccine.
More about Nonna's Italian Cafe
Casper's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Casper's

601 W Walnut, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chzburger$4.99
Large Chili$5.49
Frito Pie$6.99
More about Casper's
The Metropolitan Grill image

 

The Metropolitan Grill

2931 E Battlefield St, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
7oz Molina$48.00
Grilled & seasoned Beef Tenderloin Filet, topped with a Cilantro and Citrus Béarnaise Crab Cake, on a Spicy Garlic sauce plate. Served on a bed of smoked salmon and prosciutto Mac n Cheese.
Flash Fried Spinach$15.00
A Metro favorite. Crispy Baby Spinach, Garlic, Lemon & Parmesan.
Crab Tots$12.00
Spicy garlic tossed shredded potato gems topped with torched lump crab and gorgonzola.
More about The Metropolitan Grill
Springfield Brewing Company image

 

Springfield Brewing Company

305 S Market Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.1 (1612 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Brewco Hot Chicken$13.00
Marinated chicken breast, breaded, fried, and dipped in our Nashville-style hot sauce, Brewhouse sweet & spicy pickles, local brioche bun.
Steak Wrap$14.00
Teres Major, three cheese blend, sauteed mushrooms, peppers, onions, with rustic spinach and arugula pesto. Served with a side of queso.
Brewco's Beer Pretzels$8.00
Pale Ale duck fat beer mustard and smoked cheddar fondue.
More about Springfield Brewing Company
Black Sheep image

HAMBURGERS

Black Sheep

2160 W Chesterfield Blvd, Springfield

Avg 4 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Truffle Fries$6.50
crispy fries tossed in parsley, truffle oil and garlic, topped with parmesan, smoky garlic mayo on side
Sea Salt n' Pepper Fries$3.95
crispy fries, sea salt n' pepper
What the Dr. Ordered$12.50
4 oz patty, short ribs slow-cooked in Dr. Pepper, for 12 hours, topped with an over easy egg, truffle mayonnaise, chipotle bbq
More about Black Sheep
Fast Black Sheep Burgers image

 

Fast Black Sheep Burgers

2420 E. Sunshine St, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Strings$3.50
Sea Salt Fries$2.95
More about Fast Black Sheep Burgers
Civil Kitchen image

 

Civil Kitchen

107 Park Central Square, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$4.25
Smash Burger$12.00
More about Civil Kitchen
Flame Steakhouse & Wine Bar image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Flame Steakhouse & Wine Bar

314 W Walnut St, Springfield

Avg 4.6 (1105 reviews)
Takeout
More about Flame Steakhouse & Wine Bar

