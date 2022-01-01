Springfield bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Springfield
More about The Metropolitan Grill
The Metropolitan Grill
2931 E Battlefield St, Springfield
|Popular items
|7oz Molina
|$48.00
Grilled & seasoned Beef Tenderloin Filet, topped with a Cilantro and Citrus Béarnaise Crab Cake, on a Spicy Garlic sauce plate. Served on a bed of smoked salmon and prosciutto Mac n Cheese.
|Flash Fried Spinach
|$15.00
A Metro favorite. Crispy Baby Spinach, Garlic, Lemon & Parmesan.
|Crab Tots
|$12.00
Spicy garlic tossed shredded potato gems topped with torched lump crab and gorgonzola.
More about Maso Pizza Bar
PIZZA • GRILL
Maso Pizza Bar
Pizza and Moore 3653 E.Sunshine, Springfield
|Popular items
|12" Monica Healthy
|$15.00
Black olive, artichoke, caramelized onion, cherry tomatoes, green pepper, mushrooms, blue cheese and rosemary olive oil
|12" Caprese
|$16.00
Light tomato sauce, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and Buffalo mozzarella
|14"Pollo Inferno
|$18.00
Chicken, Mozzarella & Buffalo Ranch Sauce with Fried jalapeño Crisps
More about Pappo's Pizzeria
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pappo's Pizzeria
221 E Walnut, Springfield
|Popular items
|ST. LOUIS TOASTED RAVIOLI
|$9.99
Ten Oven toasted Ravs sprinkled with Parmesan. Served with our house made marinara sauce for dipping.
|CALZONE
|$9.99
PaPPo's dough, Olive Oil glaze, light red sauce. mozzarella & ricotta cheese, baked until golden brown, topped with PaPPo’s seasonings & Parmesan cheese served with marinara choose up to 3 toppings.
|12" PAPPOS MEAT LOVER
|$17.99
PaPPo’s “Meat Lover”
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, Canadian bacon & bacon top extra cheese.
More about cellar + plate
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
cellar + plate
2916 S Lone Pine Ave, Springfield
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Dip
|$10.00
Classic dip of hummus, greek yogurt, basil pesto, goat cheese, bell pepper, cucumber, drizzle balsamic reduction. Gluten free with vegetable substitute.
pairing, Chardonnay
|Wedge Salad
|$10.00
romaine lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese dressing.
|Cellar Board
|$18.00
Mediterranean Olives, spiced nuts, fruit, pepperoni, salami, pimento cheese spread, bread, lavash cracker, choice of two cheeses (Gouda, cheddar, Brie, Havarti, blue) Gluten free.
pairing, add a bottle of your favorite wine!
More about Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub
1935 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield
|Popular items
|Bacon Wrapped Peppadews
|$10.00
Sweet and spicy peppers stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped in bacon and roasted. Finished with balsamic glaze.
|Lobster Tails
|$48.00
A pair of 7oz lobster tails, butter basted and baked. Served with asparagus in garlic butter.
|Shrimp Cocktail
|$10.00
A classic shrimp cocktail of 6.
More about Pitch Pizza & Pub
Pitch Pizza & Pub
2924 E Sunshine Street, Springfield
|Popular items
|Side House Salad
|$4.00
|12" Medi
|$17.00
|12" Cheese
|$15.00
More about Civil Kitchen
Civil Kitchen
107 Park Central Square, Springfield
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.25
|Smash Burger
|$12.00