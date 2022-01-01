Springfield bars & lounges you'll love

The Metropolitan Grill image

 

The Metropolitan Grill

2931 E Battlefield St, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
7oz Molina$48.00
Grilled & seasoned Beef Tenderloin Filet, topped with a Cilantro and Citrus Béarnaise Crab Cake, on a Spicy Garlic sauce plate. Served on a bed of smoked salmon and prosciutto Mac n Cheese.
Flash Fried Spinach$15.00
A Metro favorite. Crispy Baby Spinach, Garlic, Lemon & Parmesan.
Crab Tots$12.00
Spicy garlic tossed shredded potato gems topped with torched lump crab and gorgonzola.
More about The Metropolitan Grill
Maso Pizza Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL

Maso Pizza Bar

Pizza and Moore 3653 E.Sunshine, Springfield

Avg 4.6 (279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
12" Monica Healthy$15.00
Black olive, artichoke, caramelized onion, cherry tomatoes, green pepper, mushrooms, blue cheese and rosemary olive oil
12" Caprese$16.00
Light tomato sauce, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil and Buffalo mozzarella
14"Pollo Inferno$18.00
Chicken, Mozzarella & Buffalo Ranch Sauce with Fried jalapeño Crisps
More about Maso Pizza Bar
Pappo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pappo's Pizzeria

221 E Walnut, Springfield

Avg 4.4 (2198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
ST. LOUIS TOASTED RAVIOLI$9.99
Ten Oven toasted Ravs sprinkled with Parmesan. Served with our house made marinara sauce for dipping.
CALZONE$9.99
PaPPo's dough, Olive Oil glaze, light red sauce. mozzarella & ricotta cheese, baked until golden brown, topped with PaPPo’s seasonings & Parmesan cheese served with marinara choose up to 3 toppings.
12" PAPPOS MEAT LOVER$17.99
PaPPo’s “Meat Lover”
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, Canadian bacon & bacon top extra cheese.
More about Pappo's Pizzeria
cellar + plate image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

cellar + plate

2916 S Lone Pine Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.9 (214 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mediterranean Dip$10.00
Classic dip of hummus, greek yogurt, basil pesto, goat cheese, bell pepper, cucumber, drizzle balsamic reduction. Gluten free with vegetable substitute.
pairing, Chardonnay
Wedge Salad$10.00
romaine lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese dressing.
Cellar Board$18.00
Mediterranean Olives, spiced nuts, fruit, pepperoni, salami, pimento cheese spread, bread, lavash cracker, choice of two cheeses (Gouda, cheddar, Brie, Havarti, blue) Gluten free.
pairing, add a bottle of your favorite wine!
More about cellar + plate
Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub

1935 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.5 (2096 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Wrapped Peppadews$10.00
Sweet and spicy peppers stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped in bacon and roasted. Finished with balsamic glaze.
Lobster Tails$48.00
A pair of 7oz lobster tails, butter basted and baked. Served with asparagus in garlic butter.
Shrimp Cocktail$10.00
A classic shrimp cocktail of 6.
More about Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub
Pitch Pizza & Pub image

 

Pitch Pizza & Pub

2924 E Sunshine Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side House Salad$4.00
12" Medi$17.00
12" Cheese$15.00
More about Pitch Pizza & Pub
Civil Kitchen image

 

Civil Kitchen

107 Park Central Square, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$4.25
Smash Burger$12.00
More about Civil Kitchen
Finnegan's Wake image

PIZZA

Finnegan's Wake

305 South Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.3 (297 reviews)
Takeout
More about Finnegan's Wake
Char Steakhouse and Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Char Steakhouse and Oyster Bar

1620 E Republic Rd, Springfield

Avg 4.6 (1251 reviews)
Takeout
More about Char Steakhouse and Oyster Bar

