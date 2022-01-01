Springfield BBQ restaurants you'll love
Must-try BBQ restaurants in Springfield
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Hard Knox BBQ
2931 E. Battlefield, Springfield
|Popular items
|Large Dr. Pepper & Bourbon Beans
|$7.50
|1 lb Burnt Ends
|$25.00
|Full Rack Ribs
|$24.00
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • GRILL
Bawi Korean BBQ
4121 S. National Ave., Springfield
|Popular items
|Vegetable Pancakes
|$1.50
Potato vegetable pancake with carrot, onion, and zucchini
|Beef Bowl
|$8.99
Beef Bulgogi on top of white steamed rice and japchae noodles. Choose between sweet or spicy chili sauce
|Beef Bulgogi
|$14.99
Thinly sliced ribeye marinated in a sweet soy sauce base
Sugarfire Smokehouse
1730 EAST REPUBLIC RD, SPRINGFIELD
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich + Side
|$10.99
(Includes 1 Side)
|Pork Belly Hush Puppies
|$6.49
Pork Belly Hush Puppies with Jalapeño Jelly
|Two Meat
|$15.99
(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 2 smoked meats
Bourbon & Beale
2639 South Glenstone Avenue, Springfield
|Popular items
|Pasta Jambalaya
|$16.00
Blackened shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage tossed in a creamy creole alfredo sauce and penne pasta, with onion, red pepper, and shredded parmesan cheese.
|Bourbon & Beale BIG Platter
|$16.00
Cooked in Louisiana spices and tossed in our rich Cajun butter sauce served with our home-made cocktail sauce.
|Crispy Fried Gator
|$13.00
Louisiana farm raised alligator, fried until golden and crispy, served with a side of house remoulade sauce.