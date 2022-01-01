Springfield BBQ restaurants you'll love

Must-try BBQ restaurants in Springfield

Hard Knox BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Hard Knox BBQ

2931 E. Battlefield, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (209 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Dr. Pepper & Bourbon Beans$7.50
1 lb Burnt Ends$25.00
Full Rack Ribs$24.00
More about Hard Knox BBQ
Bawi Korean BBQ image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • GRILL

Bawi Korean BBQ

4121 S. National Ave., Springfield

Avg 4.5 (1190 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetable Pancakes$1.50
Potato vegetable pancake with carrot, onion, and zucchini
Beef Bowl$8.99
Beef Bulgogi on top of white steamed rice and japchae noodles. Choose between sweet or spicy chili sauce
Beef Bulgogi$14.99
Thinly sliced ribeye marinated in a sweet soy sauce base
More about Bawi Korean BBQ
Sugarfire Smokehouse image

 

Sugarfire Smokehouse

1730 EAST REPUBLIC RD, SPRINGFIELD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich + Side$10.99
(Includes 1 Side)
Pork Belly Hush Puppies$6.49
Pork Belly Hush Puppies with Jalapeño Jelly
Two Meat$15.99
(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 2 smoked meats
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
Bourbon & Beale image

 

Bourbon & Beale

2639 South Glenstone Avenue, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pasta Jambalaya$16.00
Blackened shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage tossed in a creamy creole alfredo sauce and penne pasta, with onion, red pepper, and shredded parmesan cheese.
Bourbon & Beale BIG Platter$16.00
Cooked in Louisiana spices and tossed in our rich Cajun butter sauce served with our home-made cocktail sauce.
Crispy Fried Gator$13.00
Louisiana farm raised alligator, fried until golden and crispy, served with a side of house remoulade sauce.
More about Bourbon & Beale

