Springfield burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Springfield
More about Retro Metro
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS
Retro Metro
2150 W Republic Rd, Springfield
|Popular items
|M+K Sliders
|$15.00
April 2019. Waygu burger, melted provel, bacon & bourbon aioli. Parmesan Rosemary fries.
|Full Coco Pasta - Chicken
|$26.00
Nov 1994. Linguine, garlic cream, chicken, prosciutto, snap peas & mushrooms.
|Yoakam
|$16.00
May 2008. Tenderloin & NY Strip steak tips tossed in a balsamic reduction. Melted provel bread.
More about Black Sheep
HAMBURGERS
Black Sheep
2160 W Chesterfield Blvd, Springfield
|Popular items
|Truffle Fries
|$6.50
crispy fries tossed in parsley, truffle oil and garlic, topped with parmesan, smoky garlic mayo on side
|Sea Salt n' Pepper Fries
|$3.95
crispy fries, sea salt n' pepper
|What the Dr. Ordered
|$12.50
4 oz patty, short ribs slow-cooked in Dr. Pepper, for 12 hours, topped with an over easy egg, truffle mayonnaise, chipotle bbq
More about Fast Black Sheep Burgers
Fast Black Sheep Burgers
2420 E. Sunshine St, Springfield
|Popular items
|Onion Strings
|$3.50
|Sea Salt Fries
|$2.95
More about Civil Kitchen
Civil Kitchen
107 Park Central Square, Springfield
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.25
|Smash Burger
|$12.00