Springfield Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Springfield
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Archie's Italian Eatery
1410 E Republic Rd, Springfield
|Fettuccini Alfredo
|$10.99
Heavy whipping cream
Garlic
Butter
Chicken base
Parmesean cheese
|Sweet Chicken Marsala
|$14.99
|Kid Chicken Tenders
|$6.99
Nonna's Italian Cafe
306 South Ave, Springfield
|Rigatoni Al Arrabbiatia
|$12.99
A lightly-spiced tomato, cream and vodka sauce tossed with rigatoni pasta.
|Fried Ravioli
|$7.99
An Italian cheese blend ravioli, fried and served with marinara.
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$11.99
Made-to-order Alfredo of Italian parmesan and cream tossed with fettuccine.
PIZZA
Pasta Express
321 East Battlefield, Springfield
|Large Antipasto Salad
|$8.50
|Lasagna
|$8.50
|Small House Salad
|$4.00
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS
Retro Metro
2150 W Republic Rd, Springfield
|M+K Sliders
|$15.00
April 2019. Waygu burger, melted provel, bacon & bourbon aioli. Parmesan Rosemary fries.
|Full Coco Pasta - Chicken
|$26.00
Nov 1994. Linguine, garlic cream, chicken, prosciutto, snap peas & mushrooms.
|Yoakam
|$16.00
May 2008. Tenderloin & NY Strip steak tips tossed in a balsamic reduction. Melted provel bread.
