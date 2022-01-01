Springfield Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Springfield

Archie's Italian Eatery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Archie's Italian Eatery

1410 E Republic Rd, Springfield

Avg 4.3 (1177 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fettuccini Alfredo$10.99
Heavy whipping cream
Garlic
Butter
Chicken base
Parmesean cheese
Sweet Chicken Marsala$14.99
Kid Chicken Tenders$6.99
More about Archie's Italian Eatery
Nonna's Italian Cafe image

 

Nonna's Italian Cafe

306 South Ave, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rigatoni Al Arrabbiatia$12.99
A lightly-spiced tomato, cream and vodka sauce tossed with rigatoni pasta.
Fried Ravioli$7.99
An Italian cheese blend ravioli, fried and served with marinara.
Fettuccine Alfredo$11.99
Made-to-order Alfredo of Italian parmesan and cream tossed with fettuccine.
More about Nonna's Italian Cafe
Pasta Express image

PIZZA

Pasta Express

321 East Battlefield, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (874 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Antipasto Salad$8.50
Lasagna$8.50
Small House Salad$4.00
More about Pasta Express
Retro Metro image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS

Retro Metro

2150 W Republic Rd, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
M+K Sliders$15.00
April 2019. Waygu burger, melted provel, bacon & bourbon aioli. Parmesan Rosemary fries.
Full Coco Pasta - Chicken$26.00
Nov 1994. Linguine, garlic cream, chicken, prosciutto, snap peas & mushrooms.
Yoakam$16.00
May 2008. Tenderloin & NY Strip steak tips tossed in a balsamic reduction. Melted provel bread.
More about Retro Metro
Pasta Express image

 

Pasta Express

3250 E Battlefield St # A, Springfield

Avg 4.5 (898 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lasagna$8.50
Five layers of noodles with our Signature Meat Sauce and three cheeses, all baked with a cream sauce and provel cheese
Chicken Parmigiano$9.50
Breaded chicken breast baked with our Signature Meat Sauce and provel cheese on a bed of mostaccioli pasta, garnished with parmesan and parsley
Pasta Broccoli$8.50
Shell shaped noodles prepared in a creamy Alfredo sauce with broccoli, mushrooms, parmesan cheese, garlic and crushed red pepper
More about Pasta Express
Pasta Express image

PIZZA

Pasta Express

3025 W Republic Rd # 104, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (874 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sriracha Chicken Pizza$8.50
Alfredo Sauce with seasoned chicken, red onion, avacado, and provel cheese on Artisan Naan Bread, topped with Sriracha.
Pasta Broccoli$8.50
Tomato Bisque Soup$5.00
More about Pasta Express

