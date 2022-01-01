Springfield Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Springfield

Great American Taco Company image

 

Great American Taco Company

2915 E Battlefield Rd, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pico de Chicken$5.29
Citrus chicken, melted cheddar, lettuce, cilantro lime sauce, Pico
Traditional Chicken$3.99
Citrus chicken, smooth melted white cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes
Havana Shrimp$6.49
Corn flour dusted shrimp, sauteed onions and pineapple, Cuban Mojo sauce, melted cheddar, cabbage, Pineapple pico
More about Great American Taco Company
Taco Habitat image

TACOS

Taco Habitat

3325 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.5 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Sweet Hawaiian$6.25
Pork carnitas, jicama slaw, queso fresco, pineapple pice de gallo, and cilantro.
The Hulk$6.25
Pork carnitas, salsa verde, queso fresco, fresh cilantro, and sliced onions.
The Maverick$6.25
Barbacoa-style beef, grilled onions, salsa verde, jack cheese, cilantro, and diced onions.
More about Taco Habitat
Tinga Tacos image

TACOS

Tinga Tacos

308 W. McDaniel, Springfield

Avg 4.5 (665 reviews)
Takeout
More about Tinga Tacos

