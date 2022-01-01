Springfield steakhouses you'll love
Must-try steakhouses in Springfield
More about The Metropolitan Grill
The Metropolitan Grill
2931 E Battlefield St, Springfield
|Popular items
|7oz Molina
|$48.00
Grilled & seasoned Beef Tenderloin Filet, topped with a Cilantro and Citrus Béarnaise Crab Cake, on a Spicy Garlic sauce plate. Served on a bed of smoked salmon and prosciutto Mac n Cheese.
|Flash Fried Spinach
|$15.00
A Metro favorite. Crispy Baby Spinach, Garlic, Lemon & Parmesan.
|Crab Tots
|$12.00
Spicy garlic tossed shredded potato gems topped with torched lump crab and gorgonzola.
More about Ohana Japanese Steakhouse
SUSHI • STEAKS
Ohana Japanese Steakhouse
310 W. Battlefield Rd., Springfield
|Popular items
|Sexy Roll
|$9.00
SHRIMP TRMPURA, CRAB MEAT, CREAM CHEESE, DEEP FRIED AND SAUCES
|Monster Roll
|$12.00
SMOKED SALMON, CREAM CHEESE, CRAB STICK, AVOCADO, DEEP FRIED, POPPED WITH MASAGO AND GREEN ONION, AND VARIEY OF SAUCES
|Spicy Crab Roll
|$7.00
CRAB MEAT, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER AND SWEET SPICY SAUCE
More about Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub
1935 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield
|Popular items
|Bacon Wrapped Peppadews
|$10.00
Sweet and spicy peppers stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped in bacon and roasted. Finished with balsamic glaze.
|Lobster Tails
|$48.00
A pair of 7oz lobster tails, butter basted and baked. Served with asparagus in garlic butter.
|Shrimp Cocktail
|$10.00
A classic shrimp cocktail of 6.
More about Black Sheep
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Black Sheep
209 E Walnut St, Springfield
More about Char Steakhouse and Oyster Bar
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Char Steakhouse and Oyster Bar
1620 E Republic Rd, Springfield