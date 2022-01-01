Springfield steakhouses you'll love

Must-try steakhouses in Springfield

The Metropolitan Grill image

 

The Metropolitan Grill

2931 E Battlefield St, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
7oz Molina$48.00
Grilled & seasoned Beef Tenderloin Filet, topped with a Cilantro and Citrus Béarnaise Crab Cake, on a Spicy Garlic sauce plate. Served on a bed of smoked salmon and prosciutto Mac n Cheese.
Flash Fried Spinach$15.00
A Metro favorite. Crispy Baby Spinach, Garlic, Lemon & Parmesan.
Crab Tots$12.00
Spicy garlic tossed shredded potato gems topped with torched lump crab and gorgonzola.
Ohana Japanese Steakhouse image

SUSHI • STEAKS

Ohana Japanese Steakhouse

310 W. Battlefield Rd., Springfield

Avg 4.6 (911 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sexy Roll$9.00
SHRIMP TRMPURA, CRAB MEAT, CREAM CHEESE, DEEP FRIED AND SAUCES
Monster Roll$12.00
SMOKED SALMON, CREAM CHEESE, CRAB STICK, AVOCADO, DEEP FRIED, POPPED WITH MASAGO AND GREEN ONION, AND VARIEY OF SAUCES
Spicy Crab Roll$7.00
CRAB MEAT, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER AND SWEET SPICY SAUCE
Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub

1935 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield

Avg 4.5 (2096 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Wrapped Peppadews$10.00
Sweet and spicy peppers stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped in bacon and roasted. Finished with balsamic glaze.
Lobster Tails$48.00
A pair of 7oz lobster tails, butter basted and baked. Served with asparagus in garlic butter.
Shrimp Cocktail$10.00
A classic shrimp cocktail of 6.
Black Sheep image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Black Sheep

209 E Walnut St, Springfield

Avg 4.5 (435 reviews)
Takeout
Char Steakhouse and Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Char Steakhouse and Oyster Bar

1620 E Republic Rd, Springfield

Avg 4.6 (1251 reviews)
Takeout
Flame Steakhouse & Wine Bar image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Flame Steakhouse & Wine Bar

314 W Walnut St, Springfield

Avg 4.6 (1105 reviews)
Takeout
